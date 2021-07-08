Comments Off on ActionStation Supports The Call To Protect Pūtiki

Press Release – ActionStation

ActionStation supports the peaceful occupation taking place at Pūtiki Bay, and the decision by the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board to place a rāhui on the area to protect local kororā (little penguins) by preventing development of the Kennedy Point Marina.

ActionStation’s petition platform currently hosts the campaign calling on Auckland Council, Minister for Conservation/Acting Minister of Conservation; and the Minister for the Environment to Protect Pūtiki.

ActionStation is concerned about violent tactics from security guards to remove peaceful protesters from the site and their safety.

Over 20,000 people have added their support to the Protect Pūtiki petition, which calls for:

The Auckland Council to instigate a review of the resource consent given by Auckland Council for the marina at Kennedy Point/Pūtiki Bay (under s128(1)(c) RMA).

The Auckland Council, the Minister for the Environment; and Minister for Conservation/Acting Minister of Conservation to mandate a process that will enable all affected parties to come up with an outcome everyone can live with.

The Minister for Conservation/Acting Minister of Conservation; to amend the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act 2000 to prohibit any future marinas on Waiheke Island.

ActionStation welcomes a positive outcome for Ngāti Paoa Trust Board in the Environment Court today as they point out the developer has breached their resource consent conditions.

The petition can be signed here: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/protectputiki

