350 Auckland Brings Nation-wide Fortnight Of Action Calling On ACC To Go Fossil Free To Newmarket

Yesterday Wednesday 14th July local climate group 350 Auckland joined grassroots climate justice groups across Aotearoa in an action calling for Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) to immediately halt all investments in coal, oil and gas companies. Currently, fossil fuel investments account for over $200 million of ACC’s total investment fund. 350 Auckland took action outside ACC’s Newmarket branch.

ACC’s investments in fossil fuels are simply “hypocrisy”, according to 350 Auckland member Olivia Maher. “ACC is supposed to ensure the health and recovery of New Zealanders and investing in fossil fuels is the complete antithesis of that. Our public institutions need to stick to their word and lead us to a healthy future – the well-being of New Zealanders cannot be considered separately from the well-being of our planet.”

350 Auckland held a peaceful demonstration outside the ACC Newmarket office, engaging passers-by with banners, music, flyers and conversation. This was the second part of a two-week event centred around ACC Newmarket. Both actions saw a positive level of engagement from the public, with many unaware that the government organisation invested in fossil fuels and agreeing that public funds should be used for public good.

The Auckland actions were coordinated by 350 Aotearoa as part of its ACC Go Fossil Free campaign, calling on the Board of ACC to live up to its value of being a responsible steward of our public money by investing in a safe future for all and stop investing public funds in coal, oil and gas companies.

Actions have also taken place in the past few weeks in Wellington, Invercargill, and Dunedin.

350 Aotearoa spokesperson Erica Finnie said, “ACC aims to be a responsible steward, to meet the needs of people in Aotearoa today and tomorrow. We’re sending a clear message to ACC that in order to live up to its claim to be a responsible steward of our public money it must divest from coal, oil, and gas companies and invest in a sustainable future that is better for our families, our environment, and future generations.”

“We expect to see ACC’s Board respond to the thousands of people across Aotearoa, including our government, that are calling for ACC to stop investing our public money in the fossil fuel industry.”

