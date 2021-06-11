Westpac NZ Announced As Premier Partner Of APEC 2021 CEO Summit

Press Release – Westpac New Zealand

Westpac NZ has been unveiled as a major supporter of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2021, at a launch event in Auckland on Thursday evening.

The bank will be a Premier Partner of the APEC 21 CEO Summit, a two-day event in November bringing together CEOs from some of the region’s biggest and most influential organisations.

APEC 2021 will feature 21 countries representing nearly 40% of the world’s population and 60% of global GDP to discuss improving prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region through sustainable economic growth. The Forum was last held in New Zealand in 1999.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Institutional and Business Banking Simon Power says the bank is delighted to be part of a once-in-a-generation event. Mr Power steps into the role of Acting CEO from 25 June, subject to Reserve Bank of New Zealand approval.

“Given the global events of the past 15 months, there’s probably never been a more important international gathering on our shores than APEC 2021,” Mr Power says.

“A quarter of New Zealanders are employed in the export economy, so the actions taken at APEC will have wide-ranging implications for how we navigate our way beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a staunch supporter of Kiwi businesses from corner stores to big corporates. Our involvement with the CEO Summit will ensure their interests are being represented in discussions that will help shape economic and trade policy in the coming years.”

Westpac will host a LIVE with Business event in August that focuses on building a framework for indigenous inclusion that meets the needs of indigenous communities.

“A key focus for us is finding new ways of doing business that benefit everyone in the global supply chain equally and ensure no groups are left behind,” Mr Power says.

This year’s CEO summit will be a hybrid in-person and online event, catering to business leaders who are unable to travel here due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will take place on November 11 and 12.

