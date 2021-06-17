Wanaka A&P Show Contributes Almost $28.6 Million To Local Economy

Press Release – Wanaka A and P Show

The 2021 Wanaka A&P Show brought $28.6 million worth of direct economic benefits to the area, an independent study has found.

The report, prepared by Research First, looked at the total expenditure by visitors, trade exhibitors, volunteers, spectators and competitors over the two-day event in March.

The amount of total direct spending is up $17.7 million on the previous independent economic impact report, undertaken in 2015 (which found that the Show contributed $10.9m worth of direct economic benefits). No economic multipliers have been applied.

Of the $28.6m, Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago District visitors contributed an estimated $15.9m in incidental spend. Non-local Show attendees contributed an estimated $9.4m in total event-motivated spending and $3.4m total incidental spend (not event-motivated).

“The increase in total local dollars is an indicator of the importance of community events in our area,” Wānaka-based report author and Research First insight specialist Liz Morley says. “The $9.4m figure is the amount of new money brought into the Wānaka economy as a direct result of staging this event. Attendees from outside the local Wānaka area contributed to a third of the expenditure impact.”

The research also found that the event was popular with locals and visitors alike, with 55% of the 45,000 participants coming from the Queenstown Lakes District, with 45% coming from other parts of NZ.

“Of those who have travelled from outside the region, the vast majority were South Islanders (94%), but a few came from as far north as Auckland. Covid-19 border closures have of course meant that all attendees were currently living in NZ,” the report says.

Those from outside the region generally stayed in Wanaka, and most stayed for more than one night. Of those staying in Wanaka, 50% stayed in commercial accommodation (including hotel, motel, Airbnb, or rented holiday homes). Of those out-of-town visitors who stayed overnight, the average stay was 3.5 nights.

“The Show continues to grow in popularity every year, especially within our district and wider region, and this latest report demonstrates this,” event manager Jane Stalker says. “It’s heartening to see that this important community event has helped bring a substantial amount of money into Wānaka after a difficult period for our local economy, due to Covid-19.”

Research also found that 97% of survey participants enjoyed the event and overall experience.

The report was produced with 724 responses from a sample frame of 3402, providing a 21% response rate. Data is accurate to +/- 3% at the 95% confidence level.

“We are proud to deliver a nationally-recognised event that people love coming to every year. The Wanaka A&P Show is an important rural and community event, and we strive to make it better each year. The data from this report will help us to make continual improvements to the Show,” Stalker adds.

The Show is owned by the not-for-profit Upper Clutha A&P Society. Each year the society grants approximately $65,000 in cash and in-kind donations to community groups and organisations through the Show’s Cheers Wānaka give-back programme.

This year’s Wanaka A&P Show, held on March 13-14 this year, attracted 45,000 people. This is the second independent economic impact report undertaken for the Wanaka A&P Show.

