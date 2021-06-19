UPDATE 11AM: Papatoetoe Tornado

Press Release – Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire crews are continuing to assess the damage around Papatoetoe. More than 20 crews from across Auckland are assisting and a Command Unit is on scene.

We are working closely with Auckland Emergency Management on any welfare needs.

Public are asked to please stay away from any downed power lines and call 111 if you need assistance.

Follow Fire and Emergency Communication Centres and Auckland Emergency Management Facebook pages for updates.

