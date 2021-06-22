Unitec Presents Cassandra: 30 June – 7 July 2021

Press Release – Unitec Department of Performing and Screen Arts

Unitec Performing & Screen Arts presents…

CASSANDRA

Directed by Julia Croft

Ft. Unitec Year 3 Acting Students: Max Lusty, Laika Rountree, Nora Purdie, Zoe Meehan, Jess Bennett, Danielle Nicholson

30 June – 7 July 2021

Building 202 (Old Gym), Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Unitec Mt Albert campus

Cassandra was a prophetess in Greek myth doomed to see the future but never be believed. Part concept album, part fever dream, CASSANDRA is a live art theatre work that constructs, deconstructs and reconstructs our imagined collective futures and their limits. Smashing together oracles at punk gigs, dystopian fantasy and utopian dreams, live music and bleeding organs, CASSANDRA is a full noise theatrical attempt to build a new future by ripping apart the past.

Wed, 30 June @7pm

Thu, 1 July @7pm

Fri, 2 July @7pm

Sat, 3 July @7pm

Tue, 6 July @7pm

Wed, 7 July @7pm

Tickets are now ON SALE at iTICKET. You can purchase tickets here online http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/jun/cassandra or by phone (09) 361 1000. Booking fees apply.

