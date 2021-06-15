on Tackling One Of The Biggest Issues Facing Humanity – Kiwi Woman Helps Humans Believe ‘I Am Enough’

Tackling one of the biggest issues facing humanity – Kiwi woman helps humans believe ‘I am enough’

Lorraine Maguire has overcome many personal challenges in her life and is now on a mission to help other people rise above the beliefs that are holding them back and know that they are enough.

The Aucklander, who, for nearly two decades, struggled with alcoholism, drugs, self-confidence and anxiety, would “fake it to make it” by appearing to be confident, but inside she suffered extreme turmoil.

Lorraine marked 20 years sober this year, and today she lives a full, healthy life, helping others transform their lives through her work as a Rapid Transformational Therapist.

“I’m not the same person who drank way too much and took drugs and did all those things to be ‘cool’ and fit in like I did in my 20s. I have come a long way since then,” says Lorraine.

Now 44, “fearless” and “authentically confident”, Lorraine is focused on combating what she says is one of the biggest issues facing humanity – the notion that “I’m not enough”.

After riding the rollercoaster of her 20s and 30s – fuelled by overeating and binging, which saw her fluctuate between size 8 and 18, drug and alcohol abuse – Lorraine hit a new low.

In 2017, after turning 40, Lorraine realised she was suffering workaholism in her corporate job, and felt she had very little fulfilment in life – she was overweight again, single, childless and unhappy.

After some soul-searching and research online, she came across Rapid Transformational Therapy by UK-based therapist Marisa Peer, which uses hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, neurolinguistic programming, cognitive behavioural therapy and neuroscience to find effective and quick solutions.

“The Therapy acknowledges that every issue has a root cause, and that really resonated with me. I knew deep down that this type of work was what I was meant to do, so I took a holiday from my job at Auckland Transport and I flew to London to study. I haven’t looked back.”

Now a Certified Advanced Rapid Transformational Therapist and Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Lorraine went full-time in her own business in 2018, and since then she’s gone from strength to strength. She spends her days running workshops, carrying out one-to-one transformational therapy sessions online and in person and public speaking.

“I believe the mind is like a computer and everything that we are running is a programme, if we are seeing overeating or smoking or drinking, we need to look at what is the programme in the mind that is running that,” explains Lorraine.

“It could be a thought or belief that sometimes goes back to childhood, however it’s not always a challenging upbringing or past trauma that creates limiting beliefs. It’s my job to identify the beliefs that are holding people back and then we update those beliefs – just as we’d update the software on our phone, our apps or computer, we update the mind. Everyone could benefit from updating the ‘software’ in their minds,” she says.

Using Rapid Transformational Therapy, Lorraine has also turned her own life around. She stopped the panic attacks and crippling anxiety that previously had her calling ambulances. She is no longer a “couch potato” and is free from all medication.

“I used to live small and feel scared. I used to believe that I was incapable of maintaining a healthy weight or doing regular exercise. I was eating three to four ice-creams a day plus having chocolate binge fests before I came across this therapy and I am now free from overeating and binging and have dropped 20 kilograms and it has stayed off.”

Every day brings a new possibility for Lorraine – often starting with exercise; ocean swims, dancing, hiking, and jump (trampoline) bootcamp. She is also in a loving relationship after being single for 11 years.

“I am more confident than I have ever been and I’m in a healthy relationship. I am free from the subconscious blocks that held me back and I’m pleased to be helping others with their weight loss, self-love, overcoming addiction, anxiety and relationship issues,” she says.

For more information visit: www.lorrainemaguire.com

