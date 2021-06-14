Comments Off on Stand-up Comedy Returns To Whangarei

Two of Auckland’s biggest young stars are coming to Whangarei for one night only. After selling out Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch shows Matt Coombe and Craig Westenberg are bringing their award-winning show to The Butter Factory.

Saturday, June 26th 8:00pm

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

Matt Coombe

Guildies best newcomer

Roast Battle Hamilton Champion

Auckland Comedy Championship X 2

Craig Westenberg (And Friends)

South Island Raw Finalist

Roast Battle Hamilton Loser

