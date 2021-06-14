Stand-up Comedy Returns To Whangarei
Press Release – Craig Westenberg
Two of Auckland’s biggest young stars are coming to Whangarei for one night only. After selling out Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch shows Matt Coombe and Craig Westenberg are bringing their award-winning show to The Butter Factory.
Saturday, June 26th 8:00pm
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW
Matt Coombe
Guildies best newcomer
Roast Battle Hamilton Champion
Auckland Comedy Championship X 2
Craig Westenberg (And Friends)
South Island Raw Finalist
Roast Battle Hamilton Loser
