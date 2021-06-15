Splore Festival Reaches Record Time To Sell Out!!

Press Release – Splore Festival

Splore Festival’s tickets sold out in a record eight hours after release to the general public on Monday morning. Presales started the previous Friday and organisers were stunned at the early presale uptake.

Splore’s previous fastest sell out was last year when it took four months, this year it took four days. Splore is maintaining a standby list and organisers hope to free up more tickets in the next few months, and encourage everyone who didn’t secure a ticket to go on the Splore standby list.

John Minty, Splore Festival Director said “We were taken by surprise and did not expect Splore to sell out in this record time. We are stunned by the uptake without announcing a single music or performance act. It shows there is real demand for the culture that Splore has created. Splore is a safe environment where diversity is celebrated and our sustainability credentials have added to a culture and vibe that people find very appealing”.

Splore proportionally sold more early bird tickets than previous years. The prices ramp up through the tiers, they are not triggered by dates but by tickets sold. The final tier with the smallest amount of tickets for sale would normally be selling in October but due to the unprecedented demand on the first day of general ticket sales, Splore hit the higher priced tickets sooner.

Splore’s three day program includes free camping, remaining good value for money with five music stages, a performance zone hosting a Saturday night cabaret, roaming performers throughout the festival, a wellness area programmed with yoga and healing modalities all weekend, a fully programmed children’s zone and 20+ site specific artworks throughout the festival. The festival is crammed with contemporary content and stumbling across an incredible act you may never have heard of, after taking a morning yoga class is what makes Splore so special.

The festival will be staged 25-27 February 2022 on Auckland’s beautiful Tapapakanga Regional Park with a safe swimming beach and is family friendly.

Premium camping upgrades such as Wildernest glamping, Tepee Life and book-a-tent (pre-pitched tents) will go on sale in the next couple of months. Standard camping upgrades such as reserved camping and reserved campervan sites have already sold out.

To find out more about presales and ticket sales visit Splore FAQs

