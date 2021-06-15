Silver Collar Greyhound Race Reveals Cruelty And Corruption

Press Release – SAFE

Federal Morgan broke his leg in the final race at the “Silver Collar” races at the Auckland Greyhound Racing Club on Sunday 13 June 2021.

Federal Morgan was considered a star performer, who’s trainer Lisa Cole made a late withdrawal of three other dogs so Federal Morgan could run in the final. Federal Morgan was expected to win, and his winnings would have been far greater than the $600 fine for the late withdrawals of the other dogs, which caused strife amongst other trainers.

Race official Danny Laing was also stood down and is now being investigated for wagering during the meeting.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said it’s no surprise the public has little trust in the greyhound racing industry.

“Trainers were bending the rules and officials were making dodgy bets at the Silver Collar races,” said Appelbe.

“But that behaviour pales in comparison to the pain and anguish Federal Morgan is enduring.”

So far over 30,000 people have signed the petition to ban greyhound racing. The Petition was launched by the Greyhound Protection League New Zealand in partnership with SAFE and Grey2K USA Worldwide.

Greyhound racing is under increased scrutiny around the world. Members of the US House of Representatives have filed legislation that would ban greyhound racing. A ban on greyhound racing will be also debated in the UK House of Commons after a 100,000 signature strong petition was submitted.

Here in Aotearoa, Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently announced an independent review of greyhound racing.

“Robertson needs to act now. Every race puts dogs like Federal Morgan at risk of death and painful injury. Dog racing needs to be immediately suspended until the review is complete.”

