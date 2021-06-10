SEEK NZ Employment Report – May 2021

Press Release – SEEK

STATE OF THE NATION

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the third consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 11% month-on-month (m/m).

SEEK job ads were up by 5% m/m.

SEEK job ads were up by 193% in May 2021 when compared to May 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to May 2019.

The three industries that are contributing the greatest volume increase to job ad growth m/m were Education & Training, Engineering and Mining, Resources & Energy.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

The three major regions saw an increase in job ads m/m.

Auckland led m/m growth for the third consecutive month with an increase of 4%.

Janet Faulding, General Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “The hirer demand has continued for a third consecutive month in May as New Zealand hit another record-high. Job ads increased by 5% month-on-month and are almost triple the volume that they were this time last year with job listings reaching just under 32,000.

“May 2020 was the beginning of our long COVID-19 recovery, as New Zealand moved from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2. One year on, we have record-high job ad numbers on seek.co.nz but there is a notable decrease in applications per job ad – falling 11% month-on-month for the second month in a row.

“There are several factors behind this decline, including the need for job stability. Employed Kiwis are prioritising job security and remain uncertain about moving to a new job at this time.”

