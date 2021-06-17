Seek Annual Recruitment Awards Returns For An 18th Year

Press Release – SEEK

New Zealand, 17 June 2021: New Zealand’s number one employment marketplace, SEEK has announced entries are now open to the 2021 SEEK Annual Recruitment Awards (SARAs). After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the SARAs will celebrate 18 years of recognising the people and businesses striving for excellence within the recruitment industry.

After what was arguably the toughest year for the recruitment industry, hiring professionals are encouraged to showcase their achievements and enter into the following SARAs categories:

Small Recruitment Agency of the Year (1- 5 full-time consultants)

Medium Recruitment Agency of the Year (6-19 full-time consultants)

Large Recruitment Agency of the Year (20+ full-time consultants)

Most Innovative Agency of the Year

Recruitment Leader of the Year

Excellence in Candidate Engagement

Recruitment Consultant of the Year

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative

A group of renowned industry leaders will form the judging panel determining the finalists and winners across the eight SARAs categories. The judges will be looking for recruitment professionals and agencies who have shown initiative and made an impact in their community as well as demonstrated passion and tenacity for the future of the industry. These high profile judges include:

NEW ZEALAND

Bridget Cooksley, Manager Specialist Recruitment, Department of Corrections

Rebecca Clarke, NZ Manager, RCSA (Recruiting, Consulting and Staffing Association), Australia and New Zealand

Pauline Marshall, Talent Acquisition Manager, KiwiRail

Amaria Osman, Senior Manager Recruitment and Talent Acquisition, Stats NZ

Aman Dhaliwal, Talent & Culture Development Manager, AA New Zealand

Judd Fowler, National Talent & Workforce Planning Manager, Fulton Hogan (AU)

Kate James, Head of Organisational Development – Pacific, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Grant Burley, Past Co-Founder and Director

Kendra Banks, Managing Director ANZ at SEEK says: “SEEK launched the SARAs in 2002 to recognise and celebrate the efforts of recruiters who are an invaluable part of the process for jobseekers and would-be employers in their journey.

“After an especially challenging 2020, this year’s SARAs play a pivotal role in providing much needed recognition to the recruitment industry. The awards provide a platform for the industry to come together, reflect on some of the adversity experienced over the past 12 months, and recognise success despite it.

“Recruiters take pride in delivering professional service and exceptional client and candidate support, making a positive impact on people’s lives,” says Banks.

Entries for the SARAs close on 6 August, and finalists will be announced on 18 October. SARAs finalists will be invited to join SEEK in celebration at an exclusive cocktail event in Auckland on 18 November. To find out more information or to submit an entry to SARA please visit https://seeksara.com/nz/.

