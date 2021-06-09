Comments Off on Sea Giant Made From Lego Bricks Makes Its Way Up Waikato

Sandra Roberts

Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught brings Brickman Awesome to HAMILTON for July school holidays

Claudelands Events Centre

3 July – 1 August

Ever wondered if an orca could make it as far up the Waikato as Hamilton? Answer: Yes! This most amazing phenomenon is about to happen as a 3m tall orca lands on the city as part of the spectacular BRICKMAN AWESOME exhibition these July school holidays.

After completing a stunningly successful season at Auckland Museum, which saw over 100,000 attendees, this world-class exhibition produced by LEGO® Certified Professional Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught’s will open at Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton on 3 July, running through to 1 August.

A centrepiece attraction is the ORCA model, which has been built with over 14,200 LEGO® and DUPLO® bricks, so be the first in queue to buy tickets and waitlist at Ticketek today. Tickets are on sale to the general public from 12noon, Monday 14 June.

The giant orca model is just one of 37 awe-inspiring creations constructed over 5,000 hours from just under one million LEGO® bricks. Another of the most ‘awesome’ models in the exhibition is the world’s first life-size LEGO® brick Harley-Davidson, which will be showcased alongside a number of record-breaking models, including the largest ever LEGO® brick Caterpillar 797 dump truck!

Visitors will be forgiven for thinking they have stepped inside a zoo, as they find themselves surrounded by a LEGO® brick kangaroo, koala, Emperor penguins and even a full-sized LEGO® brick Australian saltwater crocodile, weighing over 60kgs and built using more than 40,000 LEGO® bricks.

Marking Ryan’s third exhibition made entirely from LEGO® bricks, Brickman Awesome also showcases the tallest LEGO® model in the Southern Hemisphere – a NASA SLS rocket standing at a whopping 7.5m tall and built from more than 450,000 bricks! Taking more than 500 hours to create, Ryan has pushed LEGO® building boundaries by installing an in-built lighting system giving the effect that the rocket is blasting off into space.

It’s been a busy time for Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught who recently starred on the hit TV3 show ‘LEGO MASTERS’ Australia. The show pits eight pairs of LEGO®-fanatics against each other in a series of building challenges.

When asked about plans for Hamilton Ryan said: “I’m excited to finally be bringing Brickman Awesome to Hamilton. The models in the exhibition are pretty diverse, so whether you’re an animal lover, a movie fanatic, or you have a love of travel, there really is something for everyone – young and old!”

“As a LEGO® lover there is no greater feeling than seeing children embracing their imaginations and building their own creations,” he said.

“Whether you are young or old, a seasoned LEGO® lover or a novice Brickman Awesome is for you.”

Following the enormous success of Brickman Awesome in Auckland, booking online and in advance is strongly recommended to secure a preferred session time. The safety of patrons and staff is top priority, and Brickman Awesome will continue to operate with a commitment to a COVID safe environment including capped visitor numbers, physical distancing measures and sanitiser stations onsite.

