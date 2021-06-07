on Price Of A Pint: Auckland The Most Expensive City To Buy A Beer, New Study Finds

Comments Off on Price Of A Pint: Auckland The Most Expensive City To Buy A Beer, New Study Finds

Press Release – Finder

News highlights:

Average cost of a pint in Auckland is $11.10, followed by Wellington at $10.05

Napier the cheapest city in New Zealand to buy a pint at $9.06 on average

Auckland ranked 12th most expensive city to buy a beer out of 177 cities around the world

Auckland is renowned for its sky-high house prices but residents can now add the price of a pint to the list, according to a new analysis by financial research and comparison site, Finder.

Finder analysed the average cost of a pint of beer in 177 of the most populated countries and cities around the world, including New Zealand.

Of seven Kiwi cities analysed, Auckland ranked as the most expensive place to buy a beer, with the average pint costing $11.10 on average, followed by Wellington ($10.05).

Napier is the cheapest Kiwi city to purchase a pint at just $9.06 on average, followed by Dunedin ($9.77).

On a global scale, Auckland is the 12th most expensive city to buy a pint. In comparison, Sydney, Australia ranked 25th on the list – or 13 places lower. Here, you’ll only need to fork out $8.57 for a pint on average.

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand, said that while a beer in Auckland may be exxy, other countries fared far worse.

“Auckland is notorious for its high cost of living, especially when it comes to property. Now locals can commiserate over the price of a pint too.

“Wellington is mid-range in terms of price, while Dunedin and Napier are at the lower end of the cost scale – good news for beer aficionados in these cities.

“While Kiwis might despair at the hefty price of a drink at their local, spare a moment for residents of Dubai, where a pint will set you back nearly $20,” McHugh said.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the most expensive city to buy a pint, at an eye-watering $19.36. This is followed by Doha, Qatar ($18.52) and Oslo, Norway ($15.27).

Lusaka, Zambia is the cheapest city, where the cost of a pint is just $1.08 on average – 17 times cheaper than it is in Dubai.

McHugh said there are plenty of affordable alternatives to catching up at your local pub.

“While it’s nice to enjoy a beer out with friends, this doesn’t have to break the bank. You can still catch up and socialise on a budget.

“Cheap and cheerful restaurants that offer BYO are a great way to enjoy a glass of wine and a meal for nearly half the price.

“You can also offer to host friends or family at your home instead – or convince someone else to. This is a great way for everyone to catch up without spending extra on alcohol at the bar.

“Alternatively, you may want to ditch the booze altogether, and catch up over a walk in the park or a cup of coffee,” McHugh said.

For more information about how New Zealand prices compare to the rest of the world, visit: https://www.finder.com/nz/international-beer-price-map

The top 20 cities with the most expensive beer

Methodology

The numbers in this piece are based on Finder analysis of pub, bar and restaurant menus in each New Zealand location to develop an average.

The average price of a pint in other countries is based on data from cost-of-living sites Expatistan and Numbeo as of April 2021.

The majority of values were averaged from the two sites. In the few cases when this was not possible, data from Numbeo or Expatistan was used alone.

Data from Finder’s analysis in New Zealand is consistent with data from Expatistan and Numbeo sites.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url