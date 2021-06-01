No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling averageof new cases detected at the border is one.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 13.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,317.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 65 historical cases, out of a total of 501 cases.

Update on travellers from Victoria

Of the 4,539 people who flew from Melbourne Airport to New Zealand between May 20-25, the Ministry’s contact tracing team has now contacted all but five travellers. The remaining five people have been referred to people-finding services.

All of these travellers are being instructed to get a test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they are staying in until they have a negative result.

Anyone who has been in Victoria since May 11 needs to keep checking the Victorian Government website as locations of interest are being continually added. If they have been at a location of interest, they should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for further information. Locations of interest can be found here: Victoria exposure sites

All testing for people who have been in Melbourne is free under the Section 70 notice, regardless of whether or not people are symptomatic. This includes for visitors to New Zealand. For testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

As of this morning, 2,350 travellers and 178 air crew had returned negative tests. Officials are continuing to follow-up those travellers without test results.

As we’ve previously said, not everyone in this group will be tested in New Zealand. We have now identified around 1,200 individuals we know to have already returned to Australia, while others are infants who are not required to be tested. We are now matching testing records with passenger departures.

We expect to be able to provide a fuller picture on testing numbers tomorrow.

Under the current Section 70 notice, travellers wanting to return to Melbourne are not permitted to do so until they have returned a negative test result.

The Melbourne cluster reinforces the critical importance of everyone in New Zealand keeping a record of where they have been by scanning QR codes or keeping a manual diary of their movements. It can help contact tracers quickly find potential close and casual contacts if there is a positive COVID-19 case in New Zealand.

Possible symptoms of variant being found in Melbourne

The variant of COVID-19 being found in Melbourne is the B.1.617.1 variant which was first reported in India. It is considered more infectious than the original variant.

The typical symptoms to look out for include:

· a new or worsening cough

· fever (at least 38C)

· shortness of breath

· a sore throat

· sneezing and runny nose

· and temporary loss of smell.

Some people may present with atypical symptoms, with or without typical symptoms. These include new onset of:

· fever

· diarrhoea

· headache

· myalgia (muscle pain)

· nausea/vomiting

· or confusion/irritability.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,143,395.

Laboratories processed 3,055 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 4,499.

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,838,420 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 277,778,451 and users have created 10,456,092 manual diary entries.

There have been 447,315 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

