No New Community Cases; 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 2 Historical Cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are four new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four.

There are two new historical cases to report today in managed isolation. There are also two previously reported cases reported on 6 May which were being investigated as historical cases which have now been confirmed as historical. One of these cases was from India and the other from the USA.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 74 historical cases, out of a total of 536 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,352.

COVID-19 cases hospitalised

Two people with COVID-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility earlier this week.

Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients’ care will be released.

Victoria Quarantine-Free Travel pause

The Quarantine-Free Travel pause with Victoria continues until Thursday. This precautionary approach will be reviewed again Wednesday.

Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on “green flights”, meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred.

All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Rā contact information and complete the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test. All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport.

To get the most up-to-date information, go to Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Locations of interest – Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales

Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales health authorities continue to announce further locations of interest after a COVID-19 positive couple breached Victoria lockdown rules and travelled from Melbourne, through regional New South Wales and into Queensland.

The couple travelled through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

Victoria has also added new locations of interest following the identification of a further community case yesterday.

Anyone in New Zealand who was in these areas at the specified times is urged to check the following websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest:

· Victoria locations of interest

· Queensland locations of interest

· Latest COVID-19 case locations and alerts in NSW

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

One person contacted Healthline on Saturday to confirm they visited one of the locations of interest during the specified time. The individual was in self-isolation, has been tested and has now returned a negative result. The individual had already arrived in

New Zealand before they were alerted by Australian authorities that they had been at a location of interest.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 29 May* Philippines Singapore Day 12/routine test Auckland 29 May* United Arab Emirates Malaysia Day 12/routine Auckland 7 June Germany Singapore Day 3/routine test Auckland 8 June India Qatar Day 3/routine test Auckland 11 June Egypt United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland 11 June Uganda United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland

* These cases are deemed historical and not considered infectious.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,195,282.

On Saturday, 4,152 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 3,907.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. So far, the manual data is showing an average of around 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,849,755 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 284,196,729 and users have created 10,778,363 manual diary entries.

There have been 536,413 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Remember the basics

A reminder to everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: staying home if unwell and getting advice about having a test, washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport, and

keeping track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update will be 1pm on Monday 14 June.

