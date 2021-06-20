on No New Community Cases; 4 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

20 June 2021

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are four new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 22.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 546 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,362.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 16 June Philippines Singapore Day 1/routine test Rotorua 17 June India Qatar Day 1/routine test Auckland 15 June Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 3/routine test Auckland 17 June USA Direct Day 0/routine test Christchurch

New South Wales travellers

Quarantine Free Travel with New South Wales remains in place at this time. New Zealand public health officials are regularly reviewing developments in the Australian State and advice will be updated, if and when required.

New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the COVID-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low.

Last night the Ministry of Health updated its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend.

Anyone in New Zealand at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall (including the car park) in Sydney’s Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm should get tested immediately.

They must also contact Healthline on

0800 358 5453

and stay at home until they get a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again.

This follows a decision by New South Wales public health officials last night to classify the entire Westfield Bondi Junction mall and its car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops earlier identified. It follows a case last week involving a very fleeting contact with another case at the busy mall.

Information about all the locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/latest-news-and-updates

People who have been in Sydney are urged to check this website as there are new locations of interest, including trains and bus routes. Please check for the relevant dates and times; and follow health advice.

We also want to remind anyone with symptoms to contact Healthline.

Information about quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand is available on the COVID-19 website:

https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/quarantine-free-travel/australia/new-south-wales/

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,224,208.

On Saturday, tests were processed 3,204.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,132.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,856,609.

Poster scans have reached 287,605,141 and users have created 10,942,396 manual diary entries.

There have been 506,605 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

