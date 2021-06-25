on No New Community Cases; 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are 2 cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 19.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 2. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 553 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,369.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 22 June United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 /routine Auckland 23 June Philippines Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 1,752 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington last weekend.

1,200 of those contacts need to isolate until a negative test result at day 5, while the remainder need to isolate for 14 days and have at least 2 tests.

Of those 1,752 total contacts, 532 have returned a negative result, 8 have returned overseas and the remaining 1,212 are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result.

There were 58 passengers on the Qantas flight QF163 which the Australian passenger travelled on to Wellington last Saturday. All have been advised to isolate. Of those 58 passengers, 27 have had a negative test result, and the remainder are expected to have results in the next couple of days.

Eight remaining passengers, mentioned above, have returned overseas – follow up action is being taken by the overseas jurisdiction.

New Zealand-based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights have all been contacted and are being tested. Those crew members based overseas are being managed by overseas jurisdictions.

Wellingtonians and visitors urged to check locations of interest

The

Locations of interest

in Wellington, visited by the Australian traveller last weekend, have been updated on the Ministry of Health website.

We have added advice for anyone who was in the Wellington Airport men’s toilets at the north end of Level 1 between 9.15 and 9.30 on 21 June.

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

The Ministry’s website will continue to be updated if further exposure sites are confirmed.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

There has been significant demand for COVID-19 testing in the Wellington region.

Yesterday there were 3,713 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region.

In the Wellington region, testing priority is being given to individuals who have been at a

location of interest

at the specified time and individuals who are symptomatic.

At this stage, you do not need to be tested if you were not at a location of interest, unless you are symptomatic.

It is critically important we are testing those who are most at risk from COVID-19 first. Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test at all testing sites.

Testing is available and continues to be provided, though there may be some times when people have to wait.

Information about where to get tested is provided on

Capital and Coast DHB

,

Hutt Valley DHB

,

Wairarapa DHB

, and

Healthpoint

,

Additional testing stations are being provided today in the Wellington region. The list of testing stations, and their hours, is provided below:

· Wellington Central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Te Papa pop-up, 55 Cable Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 9am tomorrow

· Wellington Regional Hospital, 17 Mein Street. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow.

· Haitaitai Park pop-up, Ruahine Street. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 10am tomorrow

· Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Open until 5pm and will reopen at 9.30am tomorrow.

· Cannons Creek, 178 Bedford Street, Porirua. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Lower Hutt pop-up, Riverbank carpark. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 9am tomorrow

· Kapiti, Coastlands Shopping Centre. Open 5 this evening and will reopen at 12.30pm tomorrow. Bookings essential.

· Wairarapa, located at

various medical centres

. Open standard business hours, and after-hour testing is provided at Masterton Medical Centre, 4 Colombo Road.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,253,275.

On Thursday, 10,749 tests were processed. 3,713 of those tests were processed in the greater Wellington region.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,273.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process almost 200 tests a day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,870,034.

Poster scans have reached 290,783,234 and users have created 11,213,395 manual diary entries.

There have been 894,288 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Please continue to remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

Upcoming timelines

The Ministry of Health will provide updates as any significant new information comes to hand, including a statement scheduled for 1pm tomorrow.

