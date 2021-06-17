on No New Community Cases; 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are two new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 541 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,357.

One previously reported case has now recovered and the total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

COVID-19 cases discharged

The two people with COVID-19 who were being treated at Middlemore Hospital have now been discharged and taken back to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

Stewart Island indeterminate test result investigated

A person with an indeterminate test result for COVID-19 in Stewart Island is under investigation to determine whether they are a case or not.

A subsequent repeat test was negative.

The results of serology testing, due later today, will help provide more information as part of the ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, a number of precautionary steps are being taken.

The person’s other family members have returned negative PCR tests.

While the investigation is underway, as a precaution, a local childcare centre is being closed for the rest of the week; possible local contacts asked to isolate until further information is available and a community testing station will be open from 1pm today at the Community Centre for other members of the very small community.

Public Health staff have so far been unable to identify any likely source of infection and given the relative isolation of the community, health authorities currently believe that it is most likely that the person is not a case.

Given the isolated nature of the community the DHB is putting additional staff on the ground in Stewart Island today to provide testing, primarily for those in the community with symptoms and for anyone linked to the childcare centre. Any local residents seeking testing are expected to be able to be accommodated.

Results from the additional tests are expected today.

Victoria Quarantine Free Travel pause

As indicated in a statement earlier today, the Quarantine Free Travel pause with Victoria will now continue until next Tuesday. This decision follows a formal public health assessment yesterday and consideration of further information since then.

Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on “green flights”, meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure. A PCR test is required.

All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Râ contact information and complete the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test. All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport.

To get the most up-to-date information, go to Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Locations of interest – Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales

As of 9am today, Australian health authorities have listed almost 200 locations of interest in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

The Ministry of Health is urging New Zealanders who’ve been in Victoria, regional New South Wales or regional Queensland to check the following websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest:

· Victoria locations of interest

· Queensland locations of interest

· Latest COVID-19 case locations and alerts in NSW

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 15 June South Africa Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland 14 June Indonesia Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,211,115.

On Wednesday, 5,498 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,264.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

So far, the manual data is showing an average of almost 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,853,533 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 286,116,024 and users have created 10,872,944 manual diary entries.

There have been 502,175 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

