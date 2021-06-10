on No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation, Information For Queensland And NSW Travellers

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

One previously reported case has now recovered.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 70 historical cases, out of a total of 525 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,341.

Queensland and New South Wales travellers

Queensland public health officials last night announced a new positive COVID-19 case in a person who breached Victoria lockdown rules and travelled from Melbourne, through regional New South Wales and into Queensland.

The husband of this positive case had originally tested negative but serology results in the past 24 hours showed that the couple are both towards the end of their illness.

The couple travelled through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

Anyone in New Zealand who was in these areas at those times is urged to check these websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest at the specified times:

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times also cannot not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

Melbourne lockdown

Some lockdown restrictions in Melbourne and wider Victoria will be eased tomorrow. There will be an update later today on Quarantine-Free Travel between New Zealand and Melbourne.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 5 June TBC* Singapore Day 3/routine test Auckland

*a full travel history for this case is still to be confirmed.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,181,269.

On Wednesday, 5,617 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 3,763.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack.

The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

So far, the manual data is showing an average of around 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,846,564 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 282,606,047 and users have created 10,708,544 manual diary entries.

There have been 549,806 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

