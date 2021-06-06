on No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 510 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 17.

There is one previously confirmed case now reclassified as under investigation which means our total number of confirmed cases remains at 2,326.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 28 May India Qatar Day 6 / contact of a case Auckland

Melbourne

The original cohort of travellers from Melbourne arriving in New Zealand between May 20-25 now totals 4,788. It continues to fluctuate as we continue to receive additional information.

Of those 4,788 travellers, we know that 97 per cent of travellers have either already been tested; are exempt from testing; or require no further action.

Further details:

· 2,924 have returned a negative test result

· 203 are exempt from testing because they are under the age of 12 (eight children have been tested since yesterday)

· 1,515 require no further action

· 146 have no test result as yet.

Contact tracers have emailed and twice called each of these 146 travellers and will be recording test results once these are logged.

. Of 371 crew members, we know that:

· 238 have returned a negative test result; and

· 132 require no further action.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,167,929.

Yesterday 3,944 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 4,359.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,842,929 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 280,632,666 and users have created 10,606,852 manual diary entries.

There have been 602,724 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Queen’s Birthday weekend is traditionally the perfect long weekend for people to travel to see loved ones. It also presents the perfect opportunity for people to scan in wherever they go, using the NZ COVID Tracer App.

Please scan QR codes to keep a private digital diary of where you’ve been.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been, especially while people are out and about this long weekend.

Scanning in can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

If you’re already a regular app user: thank you. Your efforts are helping New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 and making contact tracing easier.

Next update

The Ministry’s next COVID-19 update will be on Tuesday at 1pm.

