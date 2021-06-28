on No Community Cases; 10 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are 10 cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 566 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,382.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 14 June Russia United Arab Emirates *Day 12 / routine Auckland 14 June Maldives United Arab Emirates *Day 12 / routine Auckland 19 June Philippines Singapore Day 8 / contact of a case previously reported Auckland 24 June Netherlands United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Auckland 24 June Oman United Arab Emirates Day 2 / contact of a case previously reported Auckland 25 June South Africa Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland 25 June India Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland 25 June South Africa Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland 26 June Malaysia Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland 26 June Full travel history is being obtained Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland

*As is our standard protocol, any cases detected after day 3 are investigated further, in particular to rule out in-facility transmission.

The number, and diversity of origins, of new border cases in New Zealand is a stark reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing in many parts of the world.

Wellington update

So far, 2,597 people have been identified as potential contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington 19-21 June.

Of those total contacts, 2,273 have returned a negative result. The remainder are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result and eight have been excluded from testing.

There were 58 passengers on the Qantas flight QF163 which the Australian passenger travelled on to Wellington on Saturday 19 June. All have been advised to self-isolate. Of those 58 passengers, 45 have had a negative test result, and the results of the remainder are being actively followed up.

New Zealand based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights have been tested with negative results.

Wellingtonians and visitors urged to check locations of interest

Locations of interest

in Wellington, visited by the Australian traveller to the city, are available on the Ministry of Health website.

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest in Australia and New Zealand at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

COVID-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

Yesterday there were 754 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region. Testing capacity remains in place across the region at pop-up sites, community testing centres, and at GPs and medical centres.

Further capacity is available at all sites this afternoon and tomorrow and we encourage anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms to be tested.

Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test at all testing sites.

Information about where to get tested is provided on

Capital and Coast DHB

,

Hutt Valley DHB

and

Wairarapa DHB

.

Testing stations are being provided today in the Wellington region. The list of testing stations, and their hours, is provided below:

· Wellington Central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Wellington Regional Hospital, 17 Mein Street. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow.

· Haitaitai Park pop-up, Ruahine Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 10am tomorrow.

· Karori Medical Centre, 11 Parkvale Road, Karori. Open until 5pm this evening and will reopen at 1pm tomorrow.

· Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Open until 5pm this evening and will reopen at 9.30am tomorrow

· Cannons Creek, 178 Bedford Street, Porirua. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Lower Hutt pop-up, Riverbank carpark. Open until 6 this evening and will re-open at 9am tomorrow.

· Kapiti, Coastlands Shopping Centre. Open until 5 this evening and open again at 12.30pm tomorrow. Bookings essential.

· Wairarapa, located at

various medical centres

. Open standard business hours, and after-hour testing is provided at Masterton Medical Centre, 4 Colombo Road.

QR codes are available for the public to scan inside the testing tents and people must scan in when at testing sites.

Most people arriving at pop up testing centres travel by car and stay in their car during the testing process wearing masks. Those on foot should follow strict clinical protocols, maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.

Contacts of Newmont’s Granite gold mine case in Tanamin

A positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Newmont’s Granite gold mine 350km north-west of Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Health officials have been advised of two contacts who have travelled to New Zealand.

Both are in isolation and being tested according to the type of contact they had with the case at the mine. One has returned a negative test result already, and the result for the other individual is expected tomorrow. They will both undertake around day-five testing.

New Zealand health officials remain in contact with our Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation.

Quarantine-free travel with Australia paused

Quarantine free travel between all Australian states and territories and New Zealand was paused at 10.30pm (NZT) on Friday 25 June and will remain paused until 11.59pm (NZT) on Tuesday 29 June. This decision will be reviewed tomorrow.

There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing.

Anyone who was in Australia from June 21 and is now in New Zealand, should be aware that the

number of locations of interest

are increasing and they should be checking these daily.

These people should monitor their health for symptoms for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, phone Healthline 0800 358 5453 for advice.

See detailed advice for all QFT travellers at:

Quarantine-free travel: Contact tracing locations of interest.

For further travel information, see the

Unite Against COVID-19 website

.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,271,525.

On Sunday, 3,527 tests were processed nationwide.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,399.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored.

The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process almost 200 tests a day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,876,891.

Poster scans have reached 293,316,814 and users have created 11,350,664 manual diary entries.

There have been 788,975 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday. Your efforts to scan in are helping New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

It is incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been. It can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We recommend people continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

