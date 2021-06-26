New Zealand Spirits Scoop 9 Out Of 14 Trophies At NZ Spirits Awards 2021
After judging a record number of entries from New Zealand and overseas, the trophy winners of the third annual New Zealand Spirits Awards were announced last night at a gala dinner in Auckland. And of the 14 category trophies on offer, New Zealand spirits producers took home nine.
Two trophies were presented in six of the seven categories – Trophy for Best New Zealand in Category and Trophy for Best Overall in Category.
“The Awards are all about acknowledging excellence,” says Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive Robert Brewer.
“There is no doubt that New Zealand spirits are already at a quality that can readily compete with their global equivalents,” he says.
Judging and the awarding of medals took place in May this year. Judges then re-tasted the highest scoring entries in each category and awarded the trophy to the best as judged at that time.
The NZ Spirits Awards received a record 344 entries this year and 313 medals were awarded to local and international spirits, including 10 Double Golds.
Sue James, Chairperson of Distilled Spirits Aotearoa, says although the international entries remain strong the number of New Zealand entries has doubled since he first Awards in 2019.
“The New Zealand industry continues to grow – and grow rapidly, in spite of COVID,” says Sue
The NZ Spirits Awards is a true showcase of the best of New Zealand and it is marvellous to see such a strong showing this year,” “she says.
The 2021 NZ Spirits Awards trophy winners are …
Vodka
Best Overall in Category – Wild Rain Vodka
Best NZ in Category – Wild Rain Vodka
Whisky
Best Overall in Category – Talisker 10 Year Old
Best NZ in Category – Thomson Local Folk & Smoke Single Cask
Gin
Best Overall in Category – Marlborough Roots Dry Gin
Best NZ in Category – Marlborough Roots Dry Gin
Rum
Best Overall in Category – Havana Club 7 Year Old
Best NZ in Category – Lunatic & Lover Barrel Rested Botanical Rum
Brandies
Best Overall in Category – Martell Cordon Bleu
Best NZ in Category – no trophy awarded
Liqueurs
Best Overall in Category – RATU 8 Year Old Signature Blend
Best NZ in Category – L’Opera
Botanicals & Other Spirits
Best Overall in Category – Taizi New Zealand Baijiu
Best NZ in Category – Taizi New Zealand Baijiu
Other winners on the night…
Master Cask New Zealand Innovation Award
McJaggery White Rum
Viniquip New Zealand Design Packaging Award
Lunatic & Lover Barrel Rested Botanical Rum
Long Story Short New Zealand Emerging Product Award
Mt Fyffe Distillery Botanical Gin
