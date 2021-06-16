Comments Off on Neuroscience Company Exsurgo Announces Jiva Muthu As COO

Press Release – Exsurgo

New Zealand neuroscience company Exsurgo has appointed experienced senior engineering executive, Jiva Muthu as Chief Operating Officer.

Muthu joins Exsurgo from Rakon – one of the world’s largest manufacturers of frequency control products and timing solutions – and has 18 years’ experience in the medical devices industry with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Rex Bionics and Dynamic Controls (an Invacare subsidiary at the time). Muthu has held roles across engineering, R&D management, marketing, global product management, quality systems management and regulatory affairs.

Founded in 2015, Exsurgo is developing technologies to support a wide range of neurologically-related treatments and services that leverage an AI-enabled, cloud-based data analytics platform.

The company’s immediate focus is on a range of services involving EEG (short for Electroencephalography) Neurofeedback, a long-established, non-invasive, drug-free therapy for a wide range of neurological conditions including chronic pain – a recent UK study has shown very promising results.

In his new COO role, Muthu’s focus will be on ensuring Exsurgo continues to deliver customer-driven solutions, focussing on operations, Quality Assurance and regulatory compliance through efficient and effective business systems.

Jiva has a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Engineering Studies in Medical Devices and Technologies from Auckland University.

