Mediaworks 2021 Nz Radio Award Winners
Press Release – Mediaworks
MediaWorks is celebrating following the 2021 New Zealand Radio Awards which were held in Auckland last night.
The Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc won Best Music Team Show (Network), Robert Scott from The Breeze Drive show took out the award for Best Music Host (Network), and Jayden King from The Edge Afternoons with Sharyn & Jayden was awarded Best New Broadcaster – On-Air.
More FM also received the award for Best Content Team and MediaWorks also took out all five awards in the Best Promotion category, which included The Edge team winning the award for Best Website and Social Content. The Breeze team was also crowned with four awards for its Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze event which saw all elements of the show broadcast live on The Breeze and Breeze TV.
The Associated Craft accolade went to the MediaWorks technology team for its work in the set up of the company’s studios and IT infrastructure at its new purpose-built head office in Auckland.
Steve Rowe and Mike Berry also received Services to Broadcasting awards recognising their longstanding commitment to radio.
MediaWorks Director of Content Leon Wratt says it’s fantastic to see so many MediaWorks teams and individuals recognised for their outstanding work.
“These awards are a reflection of the hard work our teams do every day to create industry leading content for our audiences and our advertisers. Everyone at MediaWorks is hugely proud of our winners, all finalists, and the teams who support them.”
The full list of MediaWorks 2021 Radio Award winners is below:
ASSOCIATED CRAFT AWARD
MediaWorks technology team – Mike Heard, Christian Shearer, Kieran Connellan, Brad Wright, Rob Stewart, Blake Beale, Jim Cowan, Richard Brayne, Will Plummer, Bradley Hamilton, Ray Smith, Tony Grimwood, Dane Cookson, Christopher Smith, Graham Wright, Andrew Scott, Emma Michell, Peter Wallace, Bradley Bacon
BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN
Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze – Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Nicky Ranson, Sarah Nickson-Clark
SERVICES TO BROADCASTING
Steve Rowe
Mike Berry
BEST CONTENT
BEST CONTENT DIRECTOR/CONTENT TEAM
Matt Anderson, Amy Tempero, Christian Boston – More FM
BEST SHOW PRODUCER/TEAM – MUSIC SHOW
Troy Scott – Steve & Kath – The Breeze Wellington
BEST PROGRAMMES
BEST MUSIC FEATURE
Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze – Will Maisey, Kris Edwards, Braydon Priest, Carl Thompson – The Breeze
BEST HOST – MUSIC NETWORK
Robert Scott – The Breeze Network Drive Show
BEST TEAM SHOW – MUSIC NETWORK
Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc – Jay Reeve, Duncan Heyde, Jeremy Pickford, Jack Honeybone
BEST MUSIC HOST OR TEAM – NON SURVEYED MARKET
Breakfast with Brent & Jacque – More FM Rodney
BEST NEW BROADCASTER
BEST NEW BROADCASTER – ON-AIR
Jayden King – The Edge
BEST PROMOTION
BEST CLIENT PROMOTION/ACTIVATION
The Vibe with V Energy – The Edge
BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
A Christmas Special Like No Other – Christmas on The Breeze – Lee Gilmour, Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Jacquetta Hazlett
BEST NETWORK STATION PROMOTION
Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze – Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Braydon Priest, Nicky Ranson, Sarah Nickson-Clark, Carl Thompson
BEST SINGLE MARKET STATION PROMOTION
Ernie & the Magic Kennel – Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Jeanette Thomas, Robert Rakete, Grace Rhynd – The Breeze Auckland
BEST WEBSITE AND SOCIAL CONTENT
The Edge – Ricky Bannister, Jerome Sears, MediaWorks digital team
BEST RADIO CREATIVE
BEST COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN
Far North Reap & Waka Kotahi “Think” – Richard Matthews, Benjamin French, Hope Etherington, Kevin Etherington – MediaWorks Northland
BEST COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION
NRC – No Sense it Makes – Chris Hurring, Alastair Barran
BEST VOICE TALENT
Hannah Venneman
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url