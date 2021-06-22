Mayoral Relief Fund To Support Aucklanders Affected By Tornado

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Council and the government have allocated $100,000 each to a Mayoral Relief Fund to support people and families experiencing hardship due to the Papatoetoe tornado, Mayor Phil Goff announced today.

“More than 1200 properties were affected by the tornado, including around 18 that have been assessed as uninhabitable and a further 51 that have been significantly damaged and may not be safe to enter,” Mayor Goff says.

“The $200,000 Mayoral Relief Fund will support people who are experiencing hardship due to the tornado and who need urgent financial assistance.

“The Fund is in addition to other support that people may qualify for through the Ministry of Social Development. It will be administered by the council and will help those in need as an interim measure until they can get back on their feet and access other forms of assistance,” he says.

“Auckland Emergency Management, with the support of the Red Cross, has already been providing support in the immediate aftermath of the storm, including to around 67 people who need emergency accommodation.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tornado, including the family of the worker tragically killed at the container terminal in Wiri. This has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved, and I acknowledge the resilience of the community in the face of this disaster and the support that the community has shown to those affected.”

How to access the Mayoral Relief Fund

Applications to the Mayoral Relief Fund can be made online or by calling Call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101. Papatoetoe Library staff will also be providing in-person application support to those who need it. Papatoetoe Library is located at 30 Wallace Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Immediate assistance

People affected by the tornado in Papatoetoe who need help with accommodation, financial assistance and insurance advice can visit the Civil Defence Welfare Hub at Allan Brewster Leisure Centre, 7 Tavern Lane, Papatoetoe between 9am and 7pm.

If you cannot make it to the hub, please phone Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00 for assistance.

Other financial support – Ministry of Social Development

The Ministry of Social Development has a range of financial support available to people affected by the tornado.

Civil Defence payments are available for people who have been affected by the tornado. You don’t have to be on a benefit to qualify. In most cases it doesn’t matter what your income is or what assets you have. This payment can help with:

Emergency food, clothing and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed

Accommodation costs if you have been evacuated and are staying in accommodation such as a motel, hotel or temporary rental accommodation

Loss of income due to an inability to work caused by the tornado

Payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres

Affected people can call Work and Income to make an application from 8am on Monday 21 June on 0800 752 102.

If you have urgent food needs as a result of being displaced by the tornado, you can look for providers at https://www.familyservices.govt.nz/directory/

How to contribute to the Mayoral Relief Fund

Anyone who would like to donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund can do so by making a deposit to:

Auckland Council

12 3113 0131166 00

Reference: Tornado

