The May Climate Summary is attached – the Autumn Climate Summary will be available tomorrow, and will be posted on our website here: www.niwa.co.nz/our-science/climate/publications .

Along with information about the end-of-month rain event in Canterbury, main points are:

– The highest temperature was 28.3°C, at Rangiora.

– The lowest temperature was -10.8°C, at Tara Hills (Omarama) on 27 May. This was

New Zealand’s lowest May temperature since 2001.

– Of the six main centres in May 2021, Auckland was the warmest and driest, Christchurch was

the coldest, wettest, and sunniest, and Hamilton was the least sunny.

