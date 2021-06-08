on Living Streets Aotearoa Applauds The Walking And Cycling Bridge Over The Auckland Harbour

Living Streets Aotearoa is pleased to hear the Government announce a walking and cycling bridge connecting the Auckland CBD and the Northcote point. We have long been part of the walking and cyclist group advocating for this connection.

It is a positive step forward; offering collaborative opportunities for commuters to increase health and wellbeing on a daily basis, and a huge recreation drawcard for all – young and old, fast and slow, locals and tourists – to visualize the gulf, its history and geographical qualities.

The bridge completes a 50 km active circuit around the Auckland Harbour and importantly is a key project which addresses targets set by the Climate Change Commission to reduce transport emissions which ‘includes making walking and cycling easier’.

