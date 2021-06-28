Lend A Hand, Give A Can And Feed A Kiwi Fam

A can-do attitude goes a long way, but a can of spaghetti for a struggling family can go much further.

PAK’nSAVE’s inaugural PAK’canSAVE campaign, on now until 11 July, asks customers to give a can and help feed a hungry fam.

Every PAK’nSAVE store has partnered with their local City Mission, foodbank or food rescue organisation to feed hungry families in their community. All product donations will benefit these groups and on top of our customers’ generous donations, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 to PAK’canSAVE beneficiaries.

“PAK’canSAVE is the brand’s first CSR-driven campaign and brings to life our commitment to be #HereforNZ in the communities where our stores are privileged to operate and call home,” said Jamie Hodgetts, Head of Marketing & CX, PAK’nSAVE. “The campaign builds on every store’s ongoing relationship they already have with local foodbanks and food rescue orgs. Food insecurity is too prevalent in our communities, but we believe New Zealander should have access to healthy and affordable food.

By asking customers to lend a hand and donate a can, we can collectively stock the pantries of organisations who work tirelessly to feed New Zealanders, and by PAK’nSAVE making a financial contribution to these organisations, we can give them the critical support they need to scale their services and support the people who need our help the most.”

Winter and Christmas sees charities across New Zealand experience greater demand from their communities, with Kiwis most likely to give up food when children become sick and or heating bills increase. Food parcels distributed by local foodbanks and food rescue organisations ease the pressure of not knowing where a family’s next meal is going to come from, giving them the ingredients to make a healthy and nutritious meal.

“Extra pressure goes on the household budget in winter,” says Murray Edridge, City Missioner of The Wellington City Mission. “Power bills go up and visits to the doctors become more frequent. For families in our community that are already on the edge, it’s those things that can push them over. The pressure and stress to pay the bills is immense and often there is simply not enough money left over to buy food. We are really grateful for the PAK’canSAVE initiative and the generosity of every person who can give a can!”

We’re grateful to be one of the many organisations receiving support from their local PAK’nSAVE during their PAK’canSAVE campaign, and equally as grateful to every person who can give a can and help feed hungry New Zealanders.”

The PAK’canSAVE campaign has enlisted the brand’s most trusted ambassador, Stickman, to sing a rallying cry and encourage people to get involved. Stickman’s ‘Can Can’ song is an infectious melody and a legitimate call to action, calling on New Zealanders to give a can.

Check out who your local store is supporting below or pop into your local to learn more.

Region  Store  Food bank/ Food Rescue Organisation 
NI  Albany  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Botany  Auckland city mission 
NI  Cameron Road  Good Neighbour 
NI  Clarence Street  Women’s Refuge 
NI  Gisborne  SuperGrans Tairawhiti 
NI  Glen Innes  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Hastings  Hastings Foodbank 
NI  Hawera  The Kai Kitchen Trust 
NI  Kaitaia  Far North Community Foodbank Trust 
NI  Kapiti  Kapiti Foodbank 
NI  Kilbirnie  Wellington City Mission 
NI  Levin  Salvation Army Food Bank, Levin 
NI  Lincoln Road  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Lower Hutt  Wellington City Mission 
NI  Mangere  Auckland city mission 
NI  Manukau  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Masterton  Masterton Food Bank 
NI  Mill Street  Hamilton Food Bank 
NI  Mt Albert  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Napier  Ahuriri Covid 19 Response Hub 
NI  New Plymouth  new Plymouth foodbank 
NI  Ormiston  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Palmerston North  Palmerston North Foodbank 
NI  Papakura  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Papamoa  Tauranga foodbank 
NI  Petone  Wellington city mission 
NI  Porirua  Wellington City Mission 
NI  Pukekohe  Franklin Family Support Services, Pukekohe 
NI  Rotorua  Rotorua Salvation Army 
NI  Royal Oak  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Silverdale  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Sylvia Park  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Tamatea  Napier Community Foodbank Trust 
NI  Taupo  Te Whare Oranga Wairua Maori Women’s Refuge 
NI  Tauriko  Good Neighbour 
NI  Te Awamutu  TA Chapel, Pam Groube (NCU Waikato Hospital), TA Combined Churches 
NI  Thames  Thames Foodbank 
NI  Upper Hutt  Wellington City Mission 
NI  Wairau Road  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Wanganui  Whanganui City Mission 
NI  Westgate  Auckland City Mission 
NI  Whakatane  Whakatane Women’s Refuge, SPCA & Ste Vincent food bank 
NI  Whangarei  Soul Food Whangarei 
SI  PNS Blenheim  Picton and Blenheim Foodbanks 
SI  PNS Dunedin  Salvation Army Dunedin 
SI  PNS Hornby  Christchurch City Mission 
SI  PNS Invercargill  Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust 
SI  PNS Moorhouse  Christchurch City Mission 
SI  PNS Northlands  Christchurch City Mission 
SI  PNS Queenstown  Kiwi Harvest 
SI  PNS Rangiora  Hope Community Trust 
SI  PNS Riccarton  Christchurch City Mission 
SI  PNS Richmond  Salvation Army 
SI  PNS Timaru  Salvation Army Timaru 
SI  PNS Wainoni  City Harvest Food Rescue

