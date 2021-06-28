Lend A Hand, Give A Can And Feed A Kiwi Fam

Press Release – Foodstuffs NZ

A can-do attitude goes a long way, but a can of spaghetti for a struggling family can go much further.

PAK’nSAVE’s inaugural PAK’canSAVE campaign, on now until 11 July, asks customers to give a can and help feed a hungry fam.

Every PAK’nSAVE store has partnered with their local City Mission, foodbank or food rescue organisation to feed hungry families in their community. All product donations will benefit these groups and on top of our customers’ generous donations, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 to PAK’canSAVE beneficiaries.

“PAK’canSAVE is the brand’s first CSR-driven campaign and brings to life our commitment to be #HereforNZ in the communities where our stores are privileged to operate and call home,” said Jamie Hodgetts, Head of Marketing & CX, PAK’nSAVE. “The campaign builds on every store’s ongoing relationship they already have with local foodbanks and food rescue orgs. Food insecurity is too prevalent in our communities, but we believe New Zealander should have access to healthy and affordable food.

By asking customers to lend a hand and donate a can, we can collectively stock the pantries of organisations who work tirelessly to feed New Zealanders, and by PAK’nSAVE making a financial contribution to these organisations, we can give them the critical support they need to scale their services and support the people who need our help the most.”

Winter and Christmas sees charities across New Zealand experience greater demand from their communities, with Kiwis most likely to give up food when children become sick and or heating bills increase. Food parcels distributed by local foodbanks and food rescue organisations ease the pressure of not knowing where a family’s next meal is going to come from, giving them the ingredients to make a healthy and nutritious meal.

“Extra pressure goes on the household budget in winter,” says Murray Edridge, City Missioner of The Wellington City Mission. “Power bills go up and visits to the doctors become more frequent. For families in our community that are already on the edge, it’s those things that can push them over. The pressure and stress to pay the bills is immense and often there is simply not enough money left over to buy food. We are really grateful for the PAK’canSAVE initiative and the generosity of every person who can give a can!”

New Zealanders are struggling,” says Murray Edridge, City Missioner, Wellington City Mission. “From Covid-19 implications or an increase in heating costs or sickness from the cold weather, families are turning to organisations like their local City Mission or foodbank more often and for longer periods of time.

We’re grateful to be one of the many organisations receiving support from their local PAK’nSAVE during their PAK’canSAVE campaign, and equally as grateful to every person who can give a can and help feed hungry New Zealanders.”

The PAK’canSAVE campaign has enlisted the brand’s most trusted ambassador, Stickman, to sing a rallying cry and encourage people to get involved. Stickman’s ‘Can Can’ song is an infectious melody and a legitimate call to action, calling on New Zealanders to give a can.

Check out who your local store is supporting below or pop into your local to learn more.

Region Store Food bank/ Food Rescue Organisation NI Albany Auckland City Mission NI Botany Auckland city mission NI Cameron Road Good Neighbour NI Clarence Street Women’s Refuge NI Gisborne SuperGrans Tairawhiti NI Glen Innes Auckland City Mission NI Hastings Hastings Foodbank NI Hawera The Kai Kitchen Trust NI Kaitaia Far North Community Foodbank Trust NI Kapiti Kapiti Foodbank NI Kilbirnie Wellington City Mission NI Levin Salvation Army Food Bank, Levin NI Lincoln Road Auckland City Mission NI Lower Hutt Wellington City Mission NI Mangere Auckland city mission NI Manukau Auckland City Mission NI Masterton Masterton Food Bank NI Mill Street Hamilton Food Bank NI Mt Albert Auckland City Mission NI Napier Ahuriri Covid 19 Response Hub NI New Plymouth new Plymouth foodbank NI Ormiston Auckland City Mission NI Palmerston North Palmerston North Foodbank NI Papakura Auckland City Mission NI Papamoa Tauranga foodbank NI Petone Wellington city mission NI Porirua Wellington City Mission NI Pukekohe Franklin Family Support Services, Pukekohe NI Rotorua Rotorua Salvation Army NI Royal Oak Auckland City Mission NI Silverdale Auckland City Mission NI Sylvia Park Auckland City Mission NI Tamatea Napier Community Foodbank Trust NI Taupo Te Whare Oranga Wairua Maori Women’s Refuge NI Tauriko Good Neighbour NI Te Awamutu TA Chapel, Pam Groube (NCU Waikato Hospital), TA Combined Churches NI Thames Thames Foodbank NI Upper Hutt Wellington City Mission NI Wairau Road Auckland City Mission NI Wanganui Whanganui City Mission NI Westgate Auckland City Mission NI Whakatane Whakatane Women’s Refuge, SPCA & Ste Vincent food bank NI Whangarei Soul Food Whangarei SI PNS Blenheim Picton and Blenheim Foodbanks SI PNS Dunedin Salvation Army Dunedin SI PNS Hornby Christchurch City Mission SI PNS Invercargill Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust SI PNS Moorhouse Christchurch City Mission SI PNS Northlands Christchurch City Mission SI PNS Queenstown Kiwi Harvest SI PNS Rangiora Hope Community Trust SI PNS Riccarton Christchurch City Mission SI PNS Richmond Salvation Army SI PNS Timaru Salvation Army Timaru SI PNS Wainoni City Harvest Food Rescue

