Jetstar Celebrates Twelve Years In New Zealand’s Skies

Press Release – Jetstar

Tomorrow marks twelve years of Jetstar flying domestically in New Zealand and to celebrate, the low fares airline will be giving away $5,000 worth of flight vouchers by turning one of Auckland’s busiest train stations into a plane terminal.

From 6am, Aucklanders will be able to ‘catch’ Jetstar flights by scanning QR codes on planes flying across digital screens at Newmarket Station, with the chance to win Jetstar flight vouchers from $50 to $500.

The giveaway is being run in conjunction with Jetstar’s Birthday Sale which will begin on Thursday morning and goes until Sunday evening, with domestic and Trans-Tasman routes on offer.

Jetstar Group CEO, Gareth Evans, said: “For the last 12 years we’ve offered low fares domestic travel to New Zealand, helping more Kiwis and visitors from around the world experience all that the country has to offer.

“After a tough year for many, it’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone with our customers and continue to help boost tourism in the cities we fly to and, with our great low fares, help family and friends connect more often.”

Jetstar’s Birthday Sale starts at 12.00am Thursday 10 June 2021 and ends 11.59pm Sunday 14 June 2021, unless sold out prior. Club Jetstar members have exclusive early access to Jetstar’s 12th Birthday Sale from 12.00pm Wednesday 9 June 2021. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

The amazing low fares include:

Auckland to Christchurch from $25* one way

Auckland to Dunedin from $40* one way

Auckland to Queenstown from $55* one way

Auckland to Wellington from $32* one way

Christchurch to Wellington from $25* one way

Wellington to Queenstown from $50* one way

Auckland to Sydney from $139* one way

Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way

Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way

Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $169* one way

Queenstown to Sydney from $169* one way

Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $169* one way

* Sale ends 11.59pm Sunday 14 June 2021, unless sold out prior. Fares are one-way, web-only. Checked baggage not included. Selected travel dates and conditions apply. Things you need to know: prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher, Jetstar credit cards or where the total flights booking is redeemed in Qantas Points Plus Pay through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Booking and Service Fee of $5 per passenger, per domestic flight applies. Fares are in New Zealand dollars, one-way. Limited changes are permitted, charges may apply. Availability is limited (not available on all flights or days). Limited availability on school and public holiday weekends. Checked baggage not included but can be added for a fee. All travel is subject to the Jetstar Conditions of Carriage. See jetstar.com for more details Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.

