It’s Official: The Pacifica Is NZ’s Best Apartment Tower

At a time when Auckland has just been recognised as the world’s most liveable city, one of its most prominent new apartment buildings has also received international recognition. The Pacifica is no longer just the tallest and newest residential apartment tower in Auckland. It can now add two new international attributes, thanks to the recently-announced International Property Awards:

1. Best Residential High Rise Development New Zealand

2. Best Apartment / Condominium New Zealand

The prestigious awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The awards have been running since 1993, split into regions covering Asia Pacific, Africa, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA.

Elizabeth Scott, NZ General Manager of The Pacifica’s developer, Hengyi Pacific, says: “These two awards demonstrate the outstanding quality of the residential environment we have created at The Pacifica. The brief was nothing less than to reshape the Auckland skyline. At 57 stories, the Pacifica is a landmark structure that provides a new standard of apartment living, just as it creates a remarkable new marker in the central city landscape that can be seen across the isthmus, harbour and beyond.”

At 178 metres tall, The Pacifica contains 272 apartments. Construction began in November 2017 and completion took place in January 2021. A small selection of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments is still available for sale. Located from the seventh floor upwards, they all enjoy views of the city and / or harbour. Amenities in the building also include a heated lap pool, sauna, steam room, spa, gym, media room, residents’ lounge, library and barbeque terrace. Car and motorbike parks, bike racks and storage cages are also available.

Scott adds that since the advent of Covid-19 buyers all over the world have been looking at New Zealand as a safe investment choice. They have been drawn to The Pacifica, which is nearly but not quite fully occupied. “International enquiries in The Pacifica have risen enormously since the pandemic, with two types of overseas buyers looking at The Pacifica now: buyers looking at New Zealand as a safe haven to invest, and buyers wishing to seek residency.

“We are receiving enquires from expat Kiwis living in London, New York, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. Many of these buyers are looking back into New Zealand with a potential view to returning home. We have also seen a significant uplift in enquiry from across Asia and USA, with buyers seeking a safe ‘bolt-hole’ investment.”

