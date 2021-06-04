Comments Off on Hospitality Summit Focuses On Best Of Industry, Future Path

Press Release – Hospitality New Zealand

‘The Future of Hospitality – Building Forward’ is the theme of the inaugural New Zealand Hospitality Summit and trade show to be held in Auckland on 7-9 September 2021.

It will be hosted by Hospitality New Zealand and the NZChefs Association, and will feature the best both organisations have to offer.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White and NZ Chefs Executive Officer Janine Quaid describe the event as both a showcase for the industry after the worst of the challenges of COVID and a chance to re-set how the industry will evolve to thrive into the future.

“It is the premier event for all hospitality and accommodation providers to connect and share solutions for the recovery of the industry.”

The action-packed two-day event is designed for owners, venue managers, accommodation providers, employees, chefs, and those who supply and purchase hospitality supplies. It’s open to everyone in the industry, not just Hospitality NZ or NZChefs members.

Features include:

dedicated hospitality and accommodation think tanks with leading industry guest speakers

education and training seminars

a trade expo to touch, discover and hear the latest innovation in the industry

including a demonstration kitchen

the NZ Hospitality Championships, featuring both cookery and a range of service elements

a networking lounge.

White says “The Industry Think Tanks will enable attendees from the accommodation and food and beverage sectors to take a close look at the sector’s challenges. Change is already here; it’s about taking a fresh perspective to find a solution.”

The prestigious annual Hospitality NZ Awards of Excellence will be held on the last day, a great way to wrap up the #hospoweek on a high, and celebrate and recognise the best of the best.

The Hospitality Awards for Excellence give hospitality and accommodation operators the opportunity to put forward their venue to an expert judging panel, and benchmark themselves against industry peers, providing valuable insights for future development and approaches. The converted Supreme winner will be announced along with the People’s Choice Award. This year the Hospitality Awards for Excellence are open to anyone in the industry. Applications are open now and close on 20 June.

The trade expo with more than 100 trade suppliers will showcase their products/services, and feature the latest innovation in the industry with a focus on the evolving sustainability challenges. A demonstration kitchen will give members the opportunity to discover new sources of creativity and talent, an Artisan’s Market will introduce operators to small local suppliers, and a networking lounge will give attendees the opportunity to establish industry contacts and share ideas.

The event is under one roof at The Trusts Arena, Henderson. There will be organised transport to and from the Auckland CBD, working alongside Auckland Unlimited to showcase Auckland’s hospitality sector for those from out of Auckland.

Julie White says the Hospitality Summit being held 18-months after the onset of COVID will be an ideal time for the industry to look at how it will re-set for the future.

“The Hospitality Summit is where New Zealand’s $11billion industry can gather as a community to discover, connect and explore the trends shaping the future of our industry”

Janine Quaid says bringing together the best and brightest in the food and beverage service industry will enable a swapping of ideas that will put the industry in a great place.

“This will be the perfect platform for all skills to reconnect and contribute to the way forward.”

It’s envisaged that the Hospitality Summit will become an annual event.

To register:

For the Hospitality Awards: https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/awards

Your attendance: https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/summit

To showcase your business at the trade show, email: marketing@hospitality.org.nz.

