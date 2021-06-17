Comments Off on Go Bus Wins New Contracts And Expands School Bus Operations

Press Release – Go Bus

New Zealand’s leading bus transport business, Go Bus, will double its Ministry of Education school bus services, having been re-selected as a preferred supplier to deliver expanded bus services across the country for a further 12-year period.

Go Bus currently operates more than 1500 buses across 38 depots from Auckland to Invercargill as the country’s largest and most diverse bus operator.

The company is a long-term transport partner for the Ministry of Education’s school bus and special needs transport services, currently operating over 300 school bus routes across key regions including Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Poverty Bay, Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

Following a competitive tender process for national school transport services, Go Bus was this month selected as the preferred supplier for a significantly increased number of routes, more than doubling the number to be operated to 679, and adding three new regions to be served by Go Bus: Manawatū, Wairarapa and Marlborough.

This expanded contract will see an additional 379 vehicles added to the Go Bus school fleet, with services commencing in January 2022.

The tender result recognises Go Bus’s broad experience and capability delivering school bus services, not only to state schools, but also to many private education providers throughout New Zealand.

Go Bus is also a significant trusted transport partner for urban bus networks, operating key bus services under long term contracts to more regional authorities than any other New Zealand operator, including in Auckland, Hamilton, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Go Bus’s success with the Ministry’s school bus tender also follows on closely behind its win of the majority of Christchurch city bus contracts, which will see 25 new electric buses introduced into the city by the end of the year.

Go Bus CEO Calum Haslop says the uplift in contracted school bus services was the direct result of an unwavering focus on customer safety, service reliability and a culture of continuous improvement.

“For many, the school day often starts and finishes with a trip on the bus, and it’s our job to ensure every student arrives to school on time and returns home safe. Importantly we partner with our key stakeholders to adapt and evolve our services without losing sight of this important responsibility,” Mr Haslop said.

Mr Haslop said Go Bus has worked tirelessly over the past 18 years to firmly establish its leadership as a trusted government partner.

“From school bus services to electric buses, to on-demand bussing, Go Bus is the preferred partner for all levels of government. We are a trusted provider of public bus services with demonstrated experience in expanding our operations, on the back of high levels of service delivery.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url