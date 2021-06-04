Fisheries New Zealand Takes Out Top National Health And Safety Award
The Observer Services group within Fisheries New Zealand has taken overall honours at this year’s New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards.
The awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Cordis in Auckland last night.
The annual awards, which began in 2005, are organised by Safeguard magazine and proudly supported by WorkSafe New Zealand and ACC. They are judged by a panel of five.
Peter Bateman, convenor of the judging panel and editor of Safeguard, said Fisheries New Zealand’s understanding that structural issues in the employment relationship can influence health and safety outcomes is to be commended.
“Observers are isolated for weeks at sea in a high risk working environment. Their previous fixed-term, trip-based employment worked against the open sharing of health and safety incidents and concerns.
“A change to a collective agreement with an on-going employment relationship has removed the structural disincentive to report, something other industries could learn from.”
The winners are:
The WorkSafe New Zealand/ACC best overall contribution to improving workplace health and safety in New Zealand
Observer Services, Fisheries New Zealand
SAFETY
Dentons Kensington Swan best initiative to address a work-related safety risk
Road Science
Technical staff who work in the road corridor are at risk of being struck by vehicles. Adopting and adapting new technologies has reduced their exposure by 90%.
HEALTH
WorkSafe New Zealand best initiative to address a work-related health risk
NZ Engineered Stone Advisory Group
Workers who make fashionable engineered stone benchtops are at risk of accelerated silicosis. NZESAG’s accreditation programme and good practice guide helps engineered stone fabricators to address the issue.
WELLBEING
Vitae best initiative to promote better worker wellbeing
Kāinga Ora
The Wā Manaaki programme of professional supervision enables staff in challenging roles to have regular opportunities to connect with a qualified external person to reflect on their work.
ENGAGEMENT
NZ Safety Blackwoods best initiative to encourage worker engagement in health & safety
Observer Services, Fisheries New Zealand
A change in the employment relationship, along with a pre-placement assessment to understand the risks on a vessel, and a post-trip debriefing to feed into the next trip, has boosted incident and near miss reporting.
INNOVATION
Anthony Harper best use of innovative New Zealand design/technology to eliminate or manage a risk
ElectroNet Group
Developed software to detect conductor-down situations and automatically trip the power until a crew arrives, applying an effective control to a potentially fatal risk to the public.
SMALL BUSINESS
Site Safe New Zealand best health & safety initiative by a small business
Rabo Construct
Uses a health and safety in design approach to refine its risk assessments, so that its designers are now pointing out potential health and safety implications early in the process.
COLLABORATION
IMPAC best collaboration between PCBUs
C3 Limited
The removal of 40,000 tonnes of fumigated logs from a damaged vessel to another required coordination with many PCBUs and was completed without incident or injury.
GOVERNANCE
Simpson Grierson best board level engagement in health & safety
Government Health & Safety Lead and Manawatū District Council (joint winners)
The GHSL collaborated on the development of an Officer Development Programme which recognised the unique nature of governance in a public sector setting.
The Manawatū District Council developed a due diligence plan of unusual clarity which also includes elected members, with significant input from health & safety reps.
LEADERSHIP
ACC best leadership of an industry sector or region
Government Health & Safety Lead
Its successful health & safety intern programme across the public sector introduces young people to health & safety who may never have considered it as a career.
PRACTITIONER
NZISM health and safety practitioner of the year
Duayne Cloke, Waka Kotahi NZTA
Is leading significant change to how temporary traffic management is carried out across the country, which will see a move to a risk-based approach and other fundamental changes.
EMERGING PRACTITIONER
edenfx emerging practitioner of the year
Shivashni Singh, Ventia
Champions wide consultation so safe systems of work are created from the ground up, ensuring systems work with people and not against them.
H&S REP
Vero Liability health & safety representative of the year
Uli Thie, Massey University
Influential at multiple levels within the university. Seeks changes to improve the HSR experience, increase their autonomy and to shift their focus onto improving work.
LEADER
Business Leaders’ Health & Safety Forum leader of the year
Kate Coley, Waikato District Health Board
Influential through all 20 DHBs as an enabler, connector, and leader of a health & safety benchmarking project and a collaborative agenda to help align the sector’s approach.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Countdown lifetime achievement award
Paul Jarvie
Recognised for his work to advance the level of professionalism of health and safety practitioners in New Zealand.
JUDGES’ COMMENDATIONS
ecoPortal judges’ commendation awards went to:
Vibration Action/Jason Johnstone
Jason was diagnosed with hand-arm vibration syndrome. He has invited a practical device to measure a worker’s personal exposure to vibration when using powered hand tools.
Forest Industry Safety Council
For its innovative Toroawhi pilot project in which two experienced forestry people are employed as champions of worker engagement in health & safety.
