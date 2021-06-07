Comments Off on Fire And Emergency: Papakura Fire Update 2

Jun 6, 2021

Fire and Emergency is expecting to maintain a significant presence at the scene of a fire in Papakura, South Auckland, overnight.

We were first alerted to the fire at a car yard, at 3.10 pm.

The fire is now under control and crews are overhauling the fire. This involves checking for hotspots and extinguishing any potential spot fires as they arise.

At its peak, there were around two-dozen appliances working to bring the fire under control.

An Emergency Mobile Alert has gone out, it lifts (as of 9 pm) the need for impacted residents to keep their doors and windows shut.

A fire investigator will be on the scene tomorrow morning to start an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Cordons around the fire are expected to remain in place overnight.

