Edith Piaf – À L’Olympia À Paris – Extra Auckland Performance Plus New Shows In Wellington & Christchurch

NEW SHOWS ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND

AUCKLAND, The Civic – Sat, 3 July – 7pm LIMITED SEATS

AUCKLAND, The Civic – Sun, 4 July – 1pm NEW

CHRISTCHURCH, Isaac Theatre Royal – Sat, 7 August – 7pm NEW

WELLINGTON, Opera House – Sat, 21 August – 7pm NEW

Due to popular demand, a second performance of Edith Piaf à L’Olympia à Paris, performed by special invitation by Yulia, is announced for The Civic, Auckland, next month Auckland Live 2021 Cabaret Season. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Excitingly, performances in Christchurch and Wellington are also today announced for this August. These performance are on sale next Thursday, 10 June via Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

Commemorating 60 years since the Little Sparrow’s classic concert album Récital 1961, New Zealand’s multi-award-winning pop-classical contralto Yulia – with orchestra and band – revisits those historic performances at the Paris theatre L’Olympia.

French chanteuse Piaf was a global icon of resistance and triumph in the last years of her extraordinary life. Between 1955 and 1962, the Paris theatre L’Olympia became her second home, where electrifying ovations greeted some of the greatest performances of her long, celebrated career.

L’Olympia witnessed the live debut of her signature song, ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’, and definitive recordings of some of her most stirring songs of love, joy, and resilience, including ‘Mon Dieu’, ‘La Vie en rose’, ‘L’Accordeoniste’, ‘Milord’, ‘La Foule’ and ‘Padam Padam’.

A fluent French speaker, Russian-born Yulia has explored the distinctive smoulder and brass of the Piaf catalogue for more than a decade, from a special engagement in Chambord Castle in France to the New Zealand Jazz and Blues Festival in Christchurch.

Piaf’s ‘L’hymne a l’amour’ was among the many highlights of Into The West, Yulia’s chart-topping debut album of 2004. Her second, Montage, made her the first female vocalist in New Zealand to have two number one albums in a row, culminating in total sales of 6 x Platinum.

Don’t miss this meeting across the ages, as one of our most inspired talents channels the great chanteuse performing at the peak of her powers: Edith Piaf à L’Olympia à Paris.

The two Auckland performances are marquee events of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season. For more information, visit Auckland Live. More information here

