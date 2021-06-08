on Comedian Tom Sainsbury Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before

Press Release

Comedian, snapchat satirist and now unmasked as the dancing Alien on The Masked Singer NZ, Tom Sainsbury is about to add another string to his bow: Comedian on the loose!

He’s hitting the road with his brand new show SNAPCHAT DUDE LIVE! and no stone will be unturned in his quest to poke fun at New Zillunders.

Famous for taking the Mickey out of politicians like Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges, as well as his parallel life as Gingerbread the cat, Tom will be plumbing the depths of our quirky culture.

So grab yourself some fush and chups, put some L&P in the chilly bin, say “yeah nah”, dress up fancy in your jandals and head out to see Tom in action when he come to a venue near you.

Tom’s SNAPCHAT DUDE LIVE! show is heading to New Plymouth, Kapiti, Wellington, Hamilton, Hastings, Palmerston North, Auckland, Tauranga, Blenheim, Nelson, Christchurch, Ashburton, Oarmaru, Dunedin and Invercargill this October and November.

