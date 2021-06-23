on Bell Gully Advises Asahi On Acquisition Of Allpress Espresso

Bell Gully is pleased to have advised Asahi Beverages on its recent purchase of well-known New Zealand coffee brand, Allpress Espresso. Launched as an espresso cart in Auckland’s Victoria Park market in 1986, Allpress Espresso has grown into a significant multi-national business.

The Bell Gully team advising Asahi Beverages was led by corporate partner Dean Alderton, with support from associate Ruairí O’Donovan and lawyer Connor Chalmers.

Bell Gully has assisted Asahi Beverages on several strategic corporate matters in New Zealand over the years.

