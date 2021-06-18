Comments Off on Amazing Quirky Landmark Auction In Tāmaki Makaurau On Sunday

An auction on Sunday will be one of the biggest and most unusual events to be held in New Zealand.

Webb’s auctions in Auckland are putting under the hammer items belonging to the late antique dealer, artist, museum curator, quirky obsessive collector and valuer John Perry.

Hundred of people are expected to attend the auction, with many seeking to bid for a part of Perry’s eclectic collection.

New Zealand’s artistic and cultural landscape was diminished, when Perry passed away at home above his shop Global Village Antiques in the old Regent Cinema in Helensville, Auckland, earlier this month.

His all-time favourite piece was a Navajo blanket he bought in the 1970s for $1.50 at a flea market.

Perry could see value and importance in everyday pieces, and he was a champion for them.

Not just a collector, he was an oral historian. Perry was educated at Cornwall Primary, Remuera Intermediate and Auckland Grammar and went to Elam Art School at Auckland University in 1960. He was the director of the Rotorua Museum.

He was once quote saying his favourite item was the one he bought last night. And his philosophy on life was: leave only footprints and fond memories.

