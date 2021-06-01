on 91% Kiwis Think It’s Safe To Travel Within NZ Yet Only 19% Plan To Take A Holiday

Press Release – Tripomi

Travel search and comparison start up Tripomi conducted a survey in which New Zealanders were asked about their current travel outlook. 82% of survey respondents stated they would prefer to travel within New Zealand instead of abroad this year.

And while 91% of respondents believe it is currently safe to travel within New Zealand only 19% plan to take a holiday. As for visitors, 87% believe foreigners need to be vaccinated in order to visit New Zealand.

In terms of the destinations within New Zealand respondents plan to visit this year, Auckland ranked highest with 29%, followed by Queenstown (24%), Christchurch (21%) and Wellington (14%).

“The biggest surprise from our survey is that New Zealanders of all ages are interested in visiting cities while popular outdoor destinations such as Milford Sound received little interest,” said James Watson, one of Tripomi’s co-founders.

“We’re seeing an increase in searches for hotels in cities like Auckland which is good since many premium hotels are currently offering excellent deals,” said James.

When asked about the travel bubble with Australia, 62% of survey respondents (vs 38%) believe it is currently safe to travel to Australia, yet only 40% would visit.

About Tripomi:

Tripomi.com is a travel search and comparison site. It’s free to use, available 24/7, and contains zero advertisements. The best part is you never have to login or share any personal information. Just search and compare great offers.

Tripomi’s New Zealand Travel Outlook Survey:

Google Survey:

Sample size: 200

Gender: All

Ages: All

Current Location: New Zealand

Language: English

Conducted: May 14-16 2021.

Sampling method: Convenience

