5 Minutes Of Fame Heat 6 – Thursday Night On Māori Television!

Pereri King from Napier with ‘Love Won’t Let Me Wait’ will compete for 5 Minutes of Fame – Thursday 1 July at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, the series is unique as two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group. There are eight performances per heat and a total of six heats; only four category winners per heat progress to the quarter finals.

In the end, eight contestants will compete head-to-head in the final of 5 MINUTES OF FAME before the top four – a teen, a female, a male and a group – face off in song in a bid to win the overall title. The category winners and overall title winner will share a prize pool of $15,000.

“It’s really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category,” concedes singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga). “The amount of talent out there is amazing so to have two contestants go up against each other – with us having to say who goes through on the spot – is nerve-wracking to say the least.”

An award-winning musician, Pere (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Wai) agrees. “Choosing between contestants is the hardest part of this job – in fact, it’s the worst part! But it’s just as much about giving feedback and kōrero that will help them develop and perhaps come back for another go.

“I’m lucky to have my mate Bella there to add some professionalism, advice and perspective. She’s guided the talent in the rehearsals leading up to their performances so she has some idea of their abilities whereas I have no idea until I hear them that first time on stage.”

That’s another unique point of difference of 5 MINUTES OF FAME – the one-on-one mentorship that each act receives on stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats are filmed. “I’d like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery,” says Bella. “So I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes …

“It’s incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full ‘she-bang’! But our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves.”

Coming up on 5 MINUTES OF FAME:

HEAT 6 – Thursday 1 July 2021

TEEN: Tamatoa Randall, age 11, from Nelson with ‘Glitter’ by Benee versus Nikau Grace from Ōtaki with ‘Evergreen’ by YEBBA.

MALE: Pereri King from Napier with ‘Love Won’t Let Me Wait’ by Major Harris vs Adam Rangitaawa from Upper Hutt with ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again’.

FEMALE: JK from Christchurch with ‘Mirror’ by Maddison Ward versus Peyton Morete from Wellington with ‘When We Were Young’ by Adele.

GROUP: TTRU – Te Ara Pounamu Pukeroa, Totorewa Malcolm and Uale Lefaoseu from Rotorua and Hamilton – with ‘Leave With Me’ vs Soul Purpose – Maile Ronald, Thomas Raki and S’ao Tafao from Auckland – with ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’.

QUARTER FINAL 3 – Thursday 8 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

– Thursday 8 July 2021 at 8.30 PM QUARTER FINAL WILDCARD – Thursday 15 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

– Thursday 15 July 2021 at 8.30 PM DECIDER FINAL – Thursday 22 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

– Thursday 22 July 2021 at 8.30 PM GRAND FINAL – Thursday 29 July 2021 at 8.30 PM.

5 MINUTES OF FAME premieres on Māori Television tonight – Thursday 13 May 2021 – at 8.30 PM.

