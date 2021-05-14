Walking Tour With Ana Iti And Christina Barton

Press Release – Adam Art Gallery

Walking tour

with Ana Iti & Christina Barton

2pm Saturday 22 May 2021

Meet at Adam Art Gallery

Rain day: 2pm Sunday 23 May

Detail of ‘prison’ bricks, Tasman Street Brick Wall, Wellington, 2021 (photo: Christina Barton)

A feature of artist Kate Newby’s practice is the way it is rooted in her observations of the world around her. Signs of this are manifold in YES TOMORROW, her solo exhibition at Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi. They include the found glass scavenged from the streets of Wellington that has made its way into the show, and the clay-tile drains that are the inspiration for her installation above the Terrace Tunnel.

Join Adam Art Gallery director Christina Barton and artist Ana Iti, who will take you for a walk sparked by Newby’s exhibition. Adopting the Situationist’s concept of the ‘dérive’, they will traverse the city, starting with Newby’s outdoor works and ending not far from the Carillon on Buckle Street, offering a random tour that encourages participants to see the city through a different lens.

Christina Barton has worked with both Kate Newby and Ana Iti, inviting them to produce new work for the Adam Art Gallery. She has a longstanding interest in contemporary sculpture and the recent history of artists who work with materials, bodies, sites and language to expand, de- and re-materialise the medium in self-consciously anti-monumental and environmentally sensitive ways.

Ana Iti (Te Rawara) is an artist based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington who has produced a body of work that draws on embedded histories and grants them material form in moving images, text-based works and sculptural installation. She is currently one of four artists in residence at the Art Centre in Ōtautahi Christchurch and last year she undertook the McCahon House Residency in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Her most recent work, Takoto, 2020, can be seen on the roof of the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. This was commissioned as part of the Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition.

RSVP for the tour here.

Meet in the foyer of the Adam Art Gallery. Please wear sensible shoes. The tour will take between one and two hours and is one way. There is no pre-arranged transport back to the Gallery so please make your own arrangements to and from the walk. Check our Facebook page and Instagram as we will notify you if we postpone to our ‘rain day’ on Sunday, or have to cancel due to bad weather.

Find out more about our full public programme associated with the exhibition YES TOMORROW here.

