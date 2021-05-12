Tim Minchin’s Auckland Back Encore Show Announced As Part Of The 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

Internationally renowned performer TIM MINCHIN and Auckland’s premier destination for the best entertainment in town, AUCKLAND LIVE, are coming together for the encore of Tim’s BACK show, to open the Auckland Live Cabaret Season in 2021. Tim will kick off the Auckland Live Cabaret Season on Sat 19 June with his show at The Civic, set against a backdrop of the powerhouse talent that will make up the Auckland Live Cabaret Season.

Set to be announced this coming Monday 17 May, the 2021 contemporary cabaret programme will see acclaimed Kiwi musicians turn torch singers, burlesque stars reveal almost all, drag artistes dazzle with innuendo and shade, and The Civic return to its roots as a picture palace par excellence with classic cinema screenings.

Tim’s show at The Civic will fall between his Wellington and Christchurch dates on the BACK encore tour, billed as “Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs”, hinting at a set list of material from all corners of Minchin’s eclectic – and often iconoclastic – repertoire. Minchin has been celebrated globally for his work on the award-winning musicals Matilda and Groundhog Day, and his on-screen credits in Californication, Upright and Robin Hood. In November 2020, Tim debuted his solo album Apart Together at #3 in the ARIA charts. On the eve of the release, Tim and his band streamed a live performance of the full album to a worldwide audience for 48 hours, to critical acclaim.

TIM MINCHIN – BACK ENCORE – NEW ZEALAND 2021 MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON THURS 17TH JUNE

THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND* SATURDAY 19TH JUNE

TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH FRIDAY 25TH JUNE *PART OF THE AUCKLAND LIVE CABARET SEASON

The full Auckland Live Cabaret Season will be announced on Monday 17 May at aucklandlive.co.nz

For complete BACK encore tour and ticket information, visit: timminchin.com & livenation.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url