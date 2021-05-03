on The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino’sReservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction – LIVE AT THE CIVIC

Comments Off on The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino’sReservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction – LIVE AT THE CIVIC

Press Release – Sandra Roberts

One Night Only!

July 10 | The Civic, Auckland | Book Now at Ticketmaster

Featuring NZ’s finest musicians:

Tami Neilson | Laughton Kora | Milan Borich – Pluto | Booga Beazley – Head Like a Hole

Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster arrival in the early 1990s marked a stunning rebirth of cinematic cool steeped in the classiest kind of Top 40 nostalgia.

With its soundtrack programmed by fictional DJ K-Billy for his “Super Sounds of the Seventies” radio show, Reservoir Dogs offset its on-screen uber-violence with the smooth grooves of Little Green Bag by The George Baker Selection, Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede, Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel, Coconut by Harry Nilsson and more.

Two years later, the frantic surf guitar of Dick Dale’s Misirlou kick-started the unchallenged cinematic event of the decade. For Pulp Fiction, Tarantino curated a playlist of sweet rockin’ soul with sinister undertones. Dusty Springfield’s Son of a Preacher Man, Urge Overkill’s cover of Neil Diamond’s Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon and Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell helped make Pulp Fiction a surprise hit album in 1994, and the coolest retro ’60s soundtrack of all time.

Now, for one night only, join a dream quartet of New Zealand’s finest singers to relive some of the wickedest music on celluloid.

Queen of soul sensation Tami Neilson, dub-funk powerhouse Laughton Kora (Kora), Pluto frontman Milan Borich and hard rock hellraiser Booga Beazley (Head like a Hole) will be kicking off their shoes and polishing their razors for a walk on the dark side, backed by the Big Band Royale.

Are you Mia Wallace or Vincent Vega? Mr Pink or The Gimp? Pumpkin or Honey Bunny? Dress up as your favourite Tarantino character and twist your socks off!

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url