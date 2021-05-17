on The Lion King Adds An Extra Show Following Record-breaking Sales

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

(17 May, 2021) Due to overwhelming demand, THE LION KING International Tour has added an additional matinee performance to its strictly limited Auckland season during school holidays.The unparalleled theatre experience holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand of all time, with more than 84,000 tickets sold in the first five weeks. Audiences are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their seats.

Tickets for all sessions, including the newly announced Wednesday 14th July matinee performance, are on sale now at Ticketmaster

Producer for the International Tour, Michael Cassel commented: “The response to THE LION KING’s premiere in New Zealand has been phenomenal. Rehearsals with our incredible cast and crew are underway and we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences to Spark Arena in six weeks’ time.”

On behalf of the local presenter, Spark Arena, Michael Coppel said: “Spark Arena can’t wait to host this incredible live experience – and we’re delighted to have broken records with its sale. We look forward to welcoming audiences, and seeing the positive impacts it will bring to our local tourism and hospitality sectors.”

THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon that redefines the expectations of theatre.

Having played in over 100 cities in 20 countries, over 100 million people have experienced it, making it the most successful musical in theatrical history. The acclaimed director, Julie Taymor, has created a spectacular show for Kiwi audiences who will be treated to extraordinary performances by a talented and diverse international company, comprising 16 nationalities.

For further information about THE LION KING and to purchase tickets visit: lionkinginternational.com/auckland

THE LION KING is proudly supported by its event partner – Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council.

OPENS JUNE 2021

“There is simply nothing else like it” – The New York Times

“A perfect marriage of entertainment and art” – New York Daily News

