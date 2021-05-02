The Apprentice Aotearoa: Introducing Mike Pero’s Candidates

Press Release – TVNZ

With eight days until the boardroom doors open, TVNZ can now reveal the 14 candidates hoping to be crowned winner by Mike Pero in TVNZ 1’s upcoming reality series The Apprentice Aotearoa.

With $50,000 investment in their business and ongoing bespoke mentorship with self-made multi-millionaire, Mike Pero up for grabs, this truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The 14 entrepreneurs ready to get down to business are:

The business-themed reality series will showcase the entrepreneurs being put through their paces in a series of tasks, before entering the boardroom for what will be the toughest interview process around. The candidates must put together marketing, production and business plans each week based on the task given by Mike Pero and impress to stay in the competition.

Each episode will conclude with a compelling boardroom showdown, as Pero––along with the help of his advisors, Cassie Roma and Justin Tomlinson––evaluate the performances of all of the candidates before deciding which team wins the challenge and who’ll need to return to the boardroom.

Who will be fired, and who will be hired?

The Apprentice Aotearoa premieres Monday 10th May at 8:30PM on TVNZ 1.

