Taranaki Cheeses Win At New Zealand Champions Of Cheese Awards

Press Release – Venture Taranaki

The New Zealand Champions of Cheese Awards has recognised over 27 winning recipients with products produced in Taranaki’s cheese capital town of Eltham taking centre stage.

Comments below attributed to Anne Probert, Venture Taranaki General Manager Regional Strategy and Sectors:

“Excellence in Taranaki cheese took centre stage at the Gala Awards Dinner last Wednesday 5 May, a reminder of the high calibre of food production within Taranaki and the Fonterra site in Eltham”.

Of special mention in the NZ Champion of Cheese 2021 Trophies list was winner of the New World Cheese Lovers’ Choice; Kapiti Kikorangi Blue. “It is great to see one of Eltham’s most iconic blue cheese being awarded the New World Cheese Lover’s choice; Kapiti Kikrangi Blue. We love how the people have spoken”.

“These latest regional food accolades reaffirm our strengths and calibre as a food producing region – the successes of which can be celebrated across our value chain from our farming communities to the many people involved or connected to the creation of the award winning cheeses at the Fonterra Eltham plant”.

“Taranaki continues to excel in the food space and Venture Taranaki is underpinning these endeavours with the development of a connected Food Network, on-going sector support, collaborative initiatives such as having a Taranaki stand at the Auckland food Show in 2021 and enterprise assistance to underpin their growth and innovation”.

“Food production employs over 10,000 in the Taranaki region, and the region is home some of the nation’s major food processors as well as a burgeoning portfolio of small entrepreneurial companies”.

Gold medals were awarded to Fonterra Brands that are made or produced in Eltham and included:

New World Cheese Lovers’ Choice; Kapiti Kikorangi Blue

Countdown Champion of Champion Cheese Award – Commercial; Kāpiti Te Tihi Premium Aged Cheddar

Wintec Champion Bulk Cheddar Cheese Award; Fonterra NZMP Vintage

180 degrees New Zealand Champion Export Cheese Award; Kāpiti Te Tihi Premium Aged Cheddar

NZ Champion of Cheese 2021 Trophies – also included: Countdown Champion of Champion Cheese Award – Commercial; Kāpiti Te Tihi Premium Aged Cheddar. This cheddar cheese is made in Lichfield (Waikato) matured for 3 years, and then sent to Eltham where it is cut and waxed by hand as part of Fonterra’s Kapiti Cheddar range at the Bridge Street Eltham Site then it can stay in the wax for another 12months.

NZ Champions of Cheese 2021 Category Trophies are; Tetra Pak Champion Retail Cheddar Cheese Award; Kāpiti Te Tihi Premium Aged Cheddar Bulk cheese is made in Lichfield (Waikato) matured for 3 years, sent to Eltham where it is cut and waxed by hand as part of Fonterra’s Kapiti Cheddar range at the Bridge Street Eltham Site then it can stay in the wax for another 12months. 180 degrees New Zealand Champion Export Cheese Award; Kāpiti Te Tihi Premium Aged Cheddar Bulk cheese – see above.



