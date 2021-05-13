Sky Tower Shines For Eid Al Fitr

Press Release – SKYCITY

Tonight and tomorrow, the Sky Tower will be lit green and white in honour of Eid al Fitr –a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world to celebrate the blessings of Ramadan.

Chairperson of New Zealand Eid Day Trust, Javed Dadabhai says he’s excited about the opportunity for the Muslim community.

“The Sky Tower lighting up for Eid Al Fitr again in 2021 is an example and extension of the beautiful relationships being built between our diverse and wonderful communities in Aotearoa.

“It is a reflection of the love and Aroha shown to our Muslim community and the proactive steps taking place to celebrate a society built on peace and acceptance,” says Dadabhai.

Eid al Fitr is one of two religious holidays in the Islamic calendar that marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long spiritual observation.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url