Sea Mouse Announces Six-date NZ Tour

Press Release – NikNak Media

Sea Mouse is here to remind us rock ’n’ roll is alive and kickin’ with a six-date NZ tour

Listen to new single ‘Side B Track 1’

Rock’n’rollers Sea Mouse are kicking off New Zealand Music Month in style with the announcement of a six-date nationwide tour. The good news comes fresh off the back of the release of their thunderous new single ‘Side B Track 1’.

The Wellington trio will hit the road in Hamilton at Nivara Lounge on May 21 and travel the length of the country, finishing up in Christchurch at The Dark Room on June 5.

Get tickets here:

Hamilton (Nivara Lounge – May 21)

Auckland (Whammy Bar – May 22)

Wellington (Meow – May 28)

Napier (The Paisley Stage – May 29)

Dunedin (The Crown Hotel – June 4)

Christchurch (The Dark Room – June 5)

Sea Mouse will be teaming up with Christchurch-based primal rockers Pieces of Molly for double-headline shows in Wellington and Christchurch.

With a hard-hitting sound drenched in rock and blues, Sea Mouse is a band that’s here to remind us that rock ‘n’ roll is very much alive and kickin’. It’s a message served loud and clear on their latest NZ on Air-supported single ‘Side B Track 1’ – a rollicking, modern boogie rock tune, which made its debut on Hauraki’s coveted ‘Locals Only’ feature.

Made up of Seamus Johnson (Guitar and Vocals), Scott Maynard (Bass), and Thomas Friggens (Drums), Sea Mouse formed in 2017 and quickly set about shaking up the local music scene. Creating a unique blend of sounds from the Delta blues of the 1930s, to mammoth guitar-driven garage rock tunes, coupled with a mesmerizing live show, Sea Mouse has gone from strength to strength and this is only the beginning!

Don’t sleep on Sea Mouse! Delivering a punch-packing, viciously high energy live show, which translates brilliantly from turntable to stage, this is one band you NEED to see in the flesh.

The tour is supported by the NZ Music Commission’s Aotearoa Touring programme, of which Sea Mouse was a recent recipient.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url