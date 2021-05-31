SAE 2022 Student Applications Now Open

Press Release – SAE Creative Media Institute



SAE Auckland students enjoying the audio facilities in one of the on-campus studios (Supplied)

SAE Creative Media Institute Auckland is jumping ahead of the New Zealand student application queue, by opening 2022 enrolments earlier than previous years – starting from 1 June 2021.

With six qualifications to choose from, the team at SAE are expecting higher numbers than usual for their 2022 enrolments, and are encouraging learners to ‘get in early’. All interested creatives are welcome to apply – especially those who are ready to hit the ground running.

Student Recruitment and Enrolment Officer, Swap Gomez, has been busy behind the scenes “gearing up” for an influx of applications. Offering limited spaces within their programmes, he is hoping these new dates will allow for a more diverse range of creative talent on campus.

“The creative industries are booming in Aotearoa right now, especially with all the ‘COVID relief’ funding for the arts. Now is a great time to take a leap into something new, or level up your skills,” Swap said.

“The creative industries are desperate for more talent with hands-on experience. So there’s a huge opportunity here to jump on the ‘bandwagon’ and grow your creative career with us at SAE.”

Demand is strong for SAE courses and spaces are limited. For the past three years, the courses have been filled up, with waiting lists to get in. So, for 2022, applicants need to go through a two step process – firstly, they can apply for the desired course online, followed up by an interview with the staff to assess their creative portfolio and suitability for the course.

SAE Auckland offers programmes in audio production, music production and screen production, with choices of either a three-year Bachelor programme or one-year Diploma for each discipline.

Director, Dr Suzette Major, has been “really looking forward” to rolling out the new dates and discovering expressions of interest from new creative talent.

“It’s the perfect end to NZ Music Month”, explains Suzette. “For the past 30 days, we’ve been celebrating our SAE staff, students and graduates with a daily post through our social media channels. It’s drummed up interest with lots of people saying they want a creative career too. So, here’s your chance to be part of the SAE community”.

Referring to the SAE Auckland campus as a “whanau environment” rather than just a tertiary institution, Suzette is feeling confident that the new enrolment dates will be the “best fit for all.”

“If you want to get into the industry, grow your art or trade, and are a hands-on learner – then SAE is the perfect fit for you. We are a small campus, but we offer wrap-around support services and SAE is home to an array of actively industry-connected staff and hugely experienced academics,” Suzette says.

For those who have missed out on ‘student offers’ in previous years, Suzette is encouraging applicants to not give up. “If the creative industries are where you really want to be, then keep trying. It’s a rewarding village to be working within, and we’re here to show you the ropes – if you’re ready to do the mahi.”

SAE Auckland’s 2022 enrolments officially open on 1 June. For more information about how to apply, head to the website: https://auckland.sae.edu/

